Johnny vs. Amber may have inspired Law & Order episode Rolling Stone

Legal clash between celebrities would have parallels with episode of the 24th season of the series. Understand

Images from the set of the 24th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unithave attracted attention on social media. That’s because, according to theories, one of the episodes of the new phase of the series may have been inspired by the judgments of Johnny Depp and Amber Heardone of the most covered cases by the media in recent times.

The extensive case began in April 2022 and has since been closely watched around the world. Starring the former acting couple, the trial revolved around allegations of defamation. In June, the jury delivered its verdict, favoring Johnny Depp and condemning Amber Heard payment of a substantial punitive measure.

Now, it is believed that the case could be represented in an episode of Law & Order, due to images that have been circulating on social networks. In one of the photos, the protagonist Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) escorts a celebrity out of a courtroom, while his steps are followed by a crowd.

In the scene, the two characters are surrounded by people who seem to take sides in the trial, defending one side – in an alleged representation of the public that followed the real case at the door of the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia. In this sense, posters in favor of Kelseywho would be the artist of the photo, and defending Austin — the probable ex-partner of the famous — can be seen in the image.

‘Law and Order: SVU’ will reportedly be featuring a case inspired by the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. pic.twitter.com/zKEceqV8tr — PopBase (@PopBase) August 10, 2022

It is important to point out, however, that the supposed relationship between the episode and the real case not yet confirmed for the production of the series. Still, the adaptation is believed to have actually happened, as the season’s own synopsis reveals that its characters will “fight for justice in cases plucked straight from the headlines.”

The 24th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unitis still in the recording stage, but should debut in September on the broadcaster NBC, from United States. In Brazil, the new phase still doesn’t have a release date, but, in the meantime, the other 23 seasons are available in the catalog of Globoplay. Check out the latest teaser below:

