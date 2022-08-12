Johnson & Johnson suspends baby talcum powder sales worldwide in 2023 | Health

Johnson & Johnson will suspend the sale of talcum powder for babies worldwide in 2023, after thousands of complaints about the safety of the product, suspended for two years in the United States and Canada.

