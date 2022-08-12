journalist reveals likely lineup with news at Maracanã

Flamengo hosts Athletico-PR this Sunday (14), at 4 pm, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The coach Dorival Junior must keep the rotation of the cast and once again select the reserve team that has been acting in the last rounds.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, the team to face Paraná will be practically the same team that played against São Paulo, on Saturday (6). In a post on his Twitter account, Venê scored the team with Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton; Thiago Maia, Diego, Victor Hugo, Cebolinha, Marinho and Lázaro.

The big news will be the presence of midfielder Thiago Maia, who is Flamengo’s owner. The player is suspended, as he received the third yellow card against Athletico-PR, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Thiago will play on Sunday, as he won’t be able to play on his return, Wednesday (17), in Curitiba.

The squad gives a clue about Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil

This Sunday’s lineup (14) gives a clue about how Flamengo will enter the field on Wednesday (17). Chilean Arturo Vidal should replace Thiago Maia, as he will be spared in the Brasileirão.

Likewise, Erick Pulgar and Gillermo Varela must play at least part of the time in the weekend’s match. TV Globo and Canal Premiere broadcast the match.

Flamengo and Athletico will face each other again in the return match of the Copa do Brasil, Wednesday (17), at Arena da Baixada. Whoever wins takes the spot.

