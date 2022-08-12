Lars von Trier announces diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease; see best director works

Lars von Trier, Danish Palme d’Or winner at Cannes and Oscar nominee, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Acclaimed and controversial, the 66-year-old director is known for films like “Nymphomaniac”, “Melancholia”, “Antichrist”, among other works that caused positive and negative frisson among movie lovers.

Producer Louise Vesth of Zentropa Entertainment released a statement announcing the diagnosis. She added that the director is expected to continue working on “The Kingdom Exodus,” the third and final installment of his 1990s cult supernatural series, “The Kingdom,” which is set to premiere worldwide in Venice in late August.

In an interview with the Guardian’s Xan Brooks in 2018, Von Trier attributed his shaky hands to antidepressants and alcohol withdrawal. “I’m working on my alcoholism, which is good,” he said. “I had an eight-month period where I didn’t drink, and I’ll get back to that soon. But I have this alcohol ‘tool’ that I use when I need to. And if I have a really big anxiety attack, that’s the only thing that’s going to help.”

Lars Von Trier remains one of cinema’s most polarizing directors. His Dogme 95 manifesto, crafted with the likes of Thomas Vinterberg, revolutionized art cinema with its uncompromising commitment to authenticity. The acid humor that underpins much of his work, as well as his conflicted approach to gender relations, has won him devoted fans and intense haters.

Check out some of the director’s works:

nymphomaniac

The Nymphomaniac is the poetic erotic story of a woman, from her birth to her 50s. Badly bruised and dumped in an alley, Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg) is found by an older man, Seligman (Stellan Skarsgard), who offers to help. He takes her to her house, where she can rest and recover. Upon awakening, Joe begins to tell Seligman details of her life. Assuming that she is a nymphomaniac and that she is by no means a good person, she recounts some of the sexual adventures she has had to justify her self-assessment.

Antichrist

The story of a writer and a psychoanalyst who go through abnormal experiences after the death of their only child. To overcome the pain she feels, the couple decides to isolate themselves from society to live rustically.

Melancholy

Two sisters, separated by time, have completely different reactions when they learn that the world may be coming to an end with the planet Melancholia moving towards Earth. In this context Justine (Kirsten Dunst) is about to marry Michael (Alexander Skarsgard). She gets help from her sister Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg), who together with her husband John (Kiefer Sutherland) throws a party for the celebration. One calmly accepts the approaching situation while the other despairs.

Dancing in the Dark

Selma Jezkova (Björk) is a Czech immigrant and single mother who works in a factory in the United States. Her salvation is passion for music, especially classic Hollywood musicals. Selma is losing her eyesight and her son Gene (Vladan Kostig) could suffer the same fate if she fails to save enough money to have an operation. Bill (David Morse) and Linda (Cara Seymour), her neighbors, along with Kathy (Catherine Deneuve), a factory colleague, help her in what they can, but in the end it’s every man for himself.

dogville

The film is a mixture of theater and cinema, with scenes that take place on a stage. The plot follows Dogville, a village in the Rocky Mountains. Grace (Nicole Kidman), a beautiful stranger, appears in the place while trying to escape gangsters. With the support of Tom Edison (Paul Bettany), the self-appointed local spokesperson, Grace is hidden by the small town and, in return, will work for them. It is agreed that after two weeks there will be a vote to decide whether she stays. After this “trial period” Grace is unanimously approved, but when the demand for her intensifies the residents demand something more in exchange for the risk of hiding her.

The House That Jack Built

In five episodes, failed architect and ruthless sociopath Jack recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders – each, as he sees them, an imposing work of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer in the Pacific Northwest. A film that is difficult to ignore and even more difficult to digest.

waves of fate

In a small, religious coastal town in northern Scotland, a simple and devoutly religious young woman, Bess McNeill (Emily Watson), finds a partner in an oil rig co-worker, Jan Nyman (Stellan Skarsgard). However, the relationship is strained when Nyman breaks his neck in a terrible accident at work and is paralyzed. Unable to perform sexually and suffering mentally from the accident, Jan convinces Bess to have sex with other men and tell him details.

The idiots

The film feels more like an experiment than a coherent narrative, but always in Lars von Trier’s provocative style. In it, a group of friends decide to turn their backs on society’s rules and hypocrisy and form a community of their own, dedicated to exploring all aspects of idiocy as a value of life. So they try to shock and spread chaos by going out and faking mental illness in public.

