Lion: Unity releases new demo running at 4K@30FPS on PlayStation 5

During a presentation at SIGGRAPH 2022, Unity presented a demo showing a 4K video with 30 FPS running on PlayStation 5. Called Lion, it was created exclusively for the presentation at the meeting, which ends this Thursday (11).

In addition to the Unity Editor, other tools were also used to give almost real contours to the images. According to the company W?t? Digital, SpeedTree, Ziva and SyncSketch were also part of the creation process.

The video lasts only 24 seconds, but shows a gigantic graphic power in the images. Among the great highlights is the realism and rendering of the two lions that are part of the video, especially in the skin of the animals. For this, they used the new tool from W?t? Digital.

Despite the impressive graphic presented in Lion, Sara Hansen, technical artist at Unity, said the new creation tools are even easier to work with. The process has been advanced several times thanks to new technology.

“It only takes a few weeks. Some go from weeks of creation on other tools to a day or a few days on Wig (a new program from W?t? Digital with much better quality levels, plus greater artist control,” said Hansen.

real-time optimization

Sara Hansen stated that the set of best used by Unity in the creation of Lion makes the simulation of the hair, for example, happen dynamically in real time. This is all due to a system released on the company’s GitHub.

“A suite of enhancements includes a new GPU-driven clustered hair simulation that allows millions of hair strands to dynamically react in real-time, part of the new Hair System released on Unity’s GitHub. This approach builds on the hair simulation used for the amazing Digital Human showcase, Enemies, and expands the method to handle several orders of magnitude more hairs efficiently on the GPU”.

