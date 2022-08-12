Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

Yesterday was Chris Hemsworth’s 39th birthday and to celebrate his birthday, actress Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Thor: Love and Thunder with a message for her husband. The image was taken when Pataky filmed a small cameo alongside Hemsworth in the latest Marvel Studios release, in which she plays the “Woman-Wolf”
Pataky shared the following caption with the photo:
“Happy birthday to my favorite kite trainer, child handler and wife tamer, there’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back.”
In Thor: Love and Thunder, Pataky played the Werewolf with whom Thor had intercourse during his montage of adventures across the galaxy. This ended with the two howling in front of each other as they rode together on the back of a direwolf. Other behind-the-scenes photos of this scene can be seen below:
This also marks Pataky’s third cameo in the MCU, the other two came in the Thor movies. She replaced Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster in the post-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World, sharing a kiss with her real-life partner, and then she returned to Thor: Ragnarok as one of the women who cleaned up Thor after his fight with the Hulk.
Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns for director Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.
