Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

Yesterday was Chris Hemsworth’s 39th birthday and to celebrate his birthday, actress Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Thor: Love and Thunder with a message for her husband. The image was taken when Pataky filmed a small cameo alongside Hemsworth in the latest Marvel Studios release, in which she plays the “Woman-Wolf”

Pataky shared the following caption with the photo:

“Happy birthday to my favorite kite trainer, child handler and wife tamer, there’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back.”

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Pataky played the Werewolf with whom Thor had intercourse during his montage of adventures across the galaxy. This ended with the two howling in front of each other as they rode together on the back of a direwolf. Other behind-the-scenes photos of this scene can be seen below: