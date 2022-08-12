Love and Thunder tops $700 million at the box office

The second biggest commercial success of the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder has just surpassed US$ 700 million at the worldwide box office. The movie had already surpassed Thor: The Dark World, which made $644 million, a few days ago.

The lead, on the other hand, remains with Thor: Ragnarok, which made $853 million five years ago. Of that amount, approximately $135 million came from showings in China and Russia.

Love and Thunder will not reach both countries.

At the same time, Thor: Love and Thunder has the second-worst rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing with just a 65% approval rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rotten Tomatoes.

That is, it is only behind Eternals with 47%, the only one in the MCU with a “rotten tomato” seal.

2011’s Thor and Thor: Ragnarok fared much better at 77% and 93% respectively.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.