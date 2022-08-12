Madame Web May Bring Peter Parker’s Mother, Young Uncle Ben and Others

Madame Web, Sony Pictures’ new Spider-Verse movie, is in production right now, filming in Boston, and new rumors indicate that the film may bring some new characters like Peter Parker’s mother, a young Uncle Ben, among others.

Although some actors in the cast have already been confirmed, and a lot of speculation has been made, little is yet definitively known about who will play who in the new film. But apparently, that may have changed. The website The Cosmic Circus recently posted a list of actors, revealing which role they will each play in the film.

Check out the full list below:

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webbthe main character of the film, the Madame Web.

Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, another of the characters who, in the comics, has already adopted the identity of Madame Web. It has previously been speculated that Julia could be the main character of the film, played by Dakota Johnson. But what seems, is not what will happen.

Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklinone of the characters who has already assumed the identity of Spider-Woman, in the Marvel Comics.

Adam Scott as Ben Parkera younger version of the famous uncle of Peter parkerO uncle ben. The character’s youth leads us to believe that the film will take place years before Peter parker become Spider-Man.

Perhaps the most surprising information so far:

Emma Roberts as Mary Parkerthe mother of Peter parker will be in the new Spider-Verse movie, and she appears to be pregnant in the filming, which leads one to believe that Peter parker may appear in the film (albeit only in the mother’s belly).

The main cast brings Dakota Johnson (Persuasion), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), and Isabela Merced (Family Justice), while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius) sign the final version of the script.

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but she has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

The film, slated for October 2023, will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by the studio.