“Man knows everything”; Venê Casagrande brings exclusive and finds ‘terms’ for Santos to have a star for longer

If Santos says that he expected these signings for Santos, it is at least very optimistic. Due to the phase that the Club has been facing in behind the scenes, there were even questions about the names sought by President Andrés Rueda. However, history is changing and the game is in the president’s favor.

Rueda announced the following players in less than a week: Nathan Santos, Luan and Soteldo, in addition to advancing through Carabajal. Léo Baptistão said goodbye and left some money in the Peixe box. Like the centre-forward, Felipe Jonatan, target of Fenerbahçe, could be heading to the other side of the world.

This Thursday (11th), journalist Venê Casagrande brought up a detail that had gone unnoticed by fans. Yeferson Soteldo is being regularized in the Daily Newsletter (BID) with a contractual relationship valid until July 3 of the next year. This means that the ace will spend a lot of time in Vila Belmiro.

Alvinegro Praiano will pay R$ 400 thousand in salary for the 25-year-old Venezuelan. Furthermore, the purchase option with a fixed pass is around US$ 4 million (just over R$ 20 million at the current price). On loan from Tigres, from Mexico, the athlete returns to Baixada Santista in the graces of the fans and with starter status.

In Mexican football, the gringo ended up leaving something to be desired. According to data and statistics from the Transfermarkt website, he was responsible for scoring one goal and two assists in 19 games played by Tigres. Previously, the foreigner had been traded by Santos for US$ 6 million (R$ 33 million)values ​​that went straight to Huachipato’s coffers.