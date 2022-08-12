Marilyn Monroe’s house is for sale for R$ 35 million

One of actress Marilyn Monroe’s homes in Los Angeles, California is up for sale for around $6 million

the first house that Marilyn Monroe bought on its own is for sale in Los Angeles in the United States!

The house is currently listed at $6.9 million and has four bedrooms.

Located in Los Angeles, California, the property occupies two thousand square meters and is located in an upscale area of ​​the city.

The property that belonged to the actress still has a roof with exposed beams, a fireplace with Mexican tiles and a beautiful pool surrounded by trees.

Marilyn Monroe lived in Los Angles with her second husband, the baseball player Joe DiMaggio. After a troubled relationship, the couple divorced and the actress married the writer. Arthur Miller.

With her new husband, Marilyn moved to New York where she lived in a penthouse with Miller. After five years of marriage, Monroe and Miller divorced.

In 1962, the actress bought the luxurious Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles built in 1929 for $75,000.

New movie about Marylin!

the Cuban actress Ana de Armas was chosen to play Marilyn in the new movie on the Netflix streaming platform entitled blonde.

Recently, Ana shared on her Instagram some photos in which she appeared dressed as the iconic actress and received many compliments from fans.