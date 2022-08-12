Marvel Fans Revolt With Disney+ After I Am Groot Released

I am groota series of five animated shorts focused on the cute and lovable Baby Groot is now available in the Disney Plus catalog and warms our hearts as we wait for the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

The series has already premiered with its second season guaranteed, as announced during Marvel’s animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con, although it still doesn’t have a release date announced.

However, its arrival on Disney Plus generated a little controversy in the midst of so much acclaim.

It turns out that, unlike the conventional series release format, with all episodes in a single “tab” (for lack of a better name), I am groot had its 5 episodes released separately, each with its own “tab”, creating a mess in the visual organization of the streaming.

See how the episodes were all messed up amidst the other content, even repeating themselves many times:

The decision to release the episodes separately is, to say the least, strange, in addition to this little problem showing that the app was not prepared for this type of release, in terms of organization.

Apparently the “problem” has already been resolved by Disney Plus and I am groot can easily be found, without mess, in your own collection.

