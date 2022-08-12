Mauro Naves predicts departure from Atlético-MG

Credit: Disclosure/ESPN

The elimination of Atlético in Libertadores could cause some long-term leftovers. Among the fans, there are many players who are no longer able to wear the white shirt. For Mauro Naves, ESPN commentator Mauro Naves, there is one who will hardly play with Cuca again.

The expulsion of Eduardo Vargas caused huge damage to Atlético, since the Chilean would be one of those chosen for the penalty shootout. In an isolated move, near the end of the game, the striker took the referee Wilmar Roldán and received the second yellow card.

“I don’t think this one plays anymore, right?! This one doesn’t play with Cuca anymore. It seems that there is no more climate, Cuca went crazy because he would be one of the penalty takers. And another thing, he doesn’t participate in the game, he goes there just to complain”, said Mauro.

At the press conference, Cuca was very uncomfortable with Vargas’ attitude. He even claimed that he will demand explanations from the Chilean before making a decision. It is quite possible that the direction will penalize the player in the pocket.

“There is no explanation for being expelled in a decision. An experienced guy, from the national team, who will take the penalty. There’s no explanation. I want to hear something from him and then make a decision,” said Cuca.

It is worth remembering that Eduardo Vargas has a contract until 2024.

Atletico must react in the Brasileirão

In seventh place with 32 points, Galo is far from reaching the leadership of Palmeiras, which currently has 45. Current champion, the Minas Gerais team wants to at least finish among the top four. On the other hand, Hulk believes it is still possible to seek the title.

“We have to face these 17 Brasileirão games as finals. When mathematically there is a chance, anything is possible. There is nothing impossible for God and our entire cast has a lot of faith. We have to face the 17 games as finals because we only have the Brasileirão to play and get the most points to do the math in the end”, said Hulk.

– It is difficult to explain, to find an explanation. We had a chance to score and we didn’t convert. Penalties are often luck and hierarchy. We are sad. But we know that we have an even greater responsibility. And fight up there, in the G-4, which is what everyone wants – said Alonso