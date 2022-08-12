Meet Tatiana Maslany, Star of ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’

The star responsible for giving life to the heroine and lawyer will be Tatiana Maslanyand with information from Disney, OFuxico will reveal to you a little bit of the artist’s career, who promises to rock the green skin of the new heroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

CAREER OF TATIANA MANSLANY

Tatiana Gabrielle Maslany is a 36-year-old Canadian actress who started her artistic career at a young age. At the age of four, she started dancing and at nine she was already debuting her first musical in the community theater of her city.

Graduated from art school in 2003, the actress leveraged her career with roles in television and film, participating in the film “Possessed 2: Uncontrollable Force” (2004) and the series “2030 CE” (2003).

After gaining prominence, Tatiana acted alongside other stars such as Kristen Stewart in “The Messengers” (2007) and Naomi Watts in “Lords of Crime” (2007).

His first major role was as the protagonist of the series “Orphan Black” (2013), in which he plays several characters with different personalities. This performance won her the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (2006).

Tatiana has also starred in other prominent productions such as “Perry Mason” (2020), “Parks and Recreation” (2009) and now debuts at Marvel Studios as Jennifer Walters, or She-Hulk.

