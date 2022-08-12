Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci and more are confirmed in a Netflix movie

Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russothe same responsible for “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and “hidden agent” (2022); and starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Prattthe long “The Electric State” gained new names in its cast this Thursday (11). According to the website deadlinethe new original production of Netflix will also feature Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox and Jenny Slate in your roster.

Adaptation of the homonymous comic written and drawn by the Swede Simon Stålenhagand published in 2018, “The Electric State” has its plot set in an alternate future! in it, Millie will play an orphaned teenager who befriends a sweet robot and an unconventional nomad as she searches the American West for her younger brother.

With script signed by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeelywho have already worked with Joe and Anthonythe film is produced by russian brothers and Mike Larocca through the production company AGBO. Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also credited as producers. Production on the film is expected to begin sometime between September and December this year. It is worth mentioning that, for the time being, no release date confirmed yet. for “The Electric State“.

Millie Bobby Brown Gets $10 Million Fee on Netflix

She is getting richer and richer, she is very powerful! The magazine Variety recently released a list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood currently; and among the millionaire figures, one caught the attention of readers. The protagonist of the series “Stranger Things“, Millie Bobby Brown received a cache of $10 million to star in the sequel”Enola Holmes 2“, gives Netflix!

So, Millie became the highest paid actress under 20! At 18, she was paid more than veterans Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Bluntwho won $4 million each for participating in the film.”Oppenheimer“, directed by Christopher Nolan. The number is also higher than the $3.5 million paid to the Jamie Lee Curtis to star”Halloween Ends“.

