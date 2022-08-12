Microsoft accuses Sony of paying for games not to enter Xbox Game Pass | Games

Microsoft and Sony have clashed in regulatory bodies around the world after the Xbox owner’s intention to acquire Activision Blizzard in January. The purchase raised concerns from responsible bodies on account of the possibility of being an anti-competitive practice. One of the most recent chapters was on the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in Brazil, revealed this Wednesday (10) by The Verge website. In a document sent to the board, Microsoft accuses Sony of paying developers to keep games off Xbox Game Pass, hampering the service’s development. Also, another argument used is that PlayStation fans are more loyal than Xbox fans.

The statement used in the document is based on a 2019 survey by the Best SEO Companies, which listed the PlayStation brand as the most loyal among video game fans, followed by Xbox consoles and then Nintendo platforms. Sony’s main justification is that the Call of Duty franchise is a “blockbuster” game, which has no rivals and that it would become impossible to compete if it became exclusive. O TechTudo has contacted both companies for comment on the case, but has yet to receive a response. Learn more about the document and Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard below:

Microsoft buys Activision Bizzard

The case began on January 18, 2022 when Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, the largest acquisition ever recorded in the gaming market. The main body that needs to give its assent to the takeover is the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which asked for more information from companies in March.

If all the data has been provided, the purchase may be approved in August, and all that remains is to resolve issues in regulatory bodies around the world, such as CADE in Brazil. With the purchase, Microsoft would become the world’s third-largest gaming company, behind Sony and Tencent.

Would Activision Blizzard Games Continue on PlayStation?

Shortly after the announcement of the purchase, Microsoft made statements in which it states that it intends to keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, including Call of Duty, even after the termination of mandatory pre-existing agreements between the companies. Despite this claim, the doubt remained, as the Xbox owner made similar statements in the purchase of Zenimax, parent company of Bethesda, before announcing future titles that would be exclusive to Xbox and PC consoles, such as Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

Is Call of Duty essential?

In Sony’s filing against Microsoft’s acquisition of CADE, the PlayStation owner states that Call of Duty is an unrivaled AAA-like game that stands out as a gaming category in its own right and should be considered a gaming segment. own. Therefore, the inclusion of Activision Blizzard content in the Xbox Game Pass catalog would represent a “tipping point” in the market. At the New Zealand Trade Commission, where a similar investigation is being carried out, Microsoft claims that there is nothing unique about games developed by Activision Blizzard that makes them essential for rivals.

According to the document, other companies were consulted in CADE’s assessment, such as Ubisoft, which stated, “there is no such video game title that does not have close competition” and Bandai Namco which declared: “The greatest success [da Activision Blizzard] is the Call of Duty game, which has as competitors Battlefield, Valorant, Destiny, among others.” Google confirmed that there will continue to be a significant number of game developers and publishers in the market after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, while Amazon argues that many gamers have more than one gaming device.

Sony pays to keep games out of Game Pass?

One of Microsoft’s statements in the document to CADE caused a great stir on social networks and in the international media. The company said Sony pays developers “blocking rights” to keep their games off Xbox Game Pass and other competing subscription services. According to Microsoft, the company’s ability to continue to expand Game Pass would have been obstructed by Sony.

Microsoft also claims that its subscription model emerged as a competitive response due to the failure in the “console wars” and that, therefore, there was a need to offer players additional value in relation to the “buy-to-play” model ( buy to play) from Sony. According to the company, the inclusion of Activision Blizzard content in Xbox Game Pass would not harm the ability to compete, but increase it.

