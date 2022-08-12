Microsoft launches new version of Windows Server without major highlights

Those who were expecting big news with the new version of Windows Server will be a little disappointed. That’s because Microsoft brought the new system to Insiders Preview without leaving much of what is actually working well. Also, there aren’t many positives or negatives that she mentioned. Many details of this version 25179 are the same as version 25066 released in March of this year. That is, the operating system to be used on servers presents details such as the same look and the name that is still called Windows Server 2022. Likewise, there is a request from the company to refer to the compiled ones as VNext.

If you are interested, you can download the ISO from the official website, along with a VHDX. However, even if no positive news has been found, the software still has an error that can appear if the update fails, code 0x8007042B – 0x2000 D. To solve the problem, the user must check if he has the Compatibility App installed, which comes from the language resources part. If the answer is yes, then the next step is to uninstall the application. Finally, just retry the update attempt, which should be enough for everything to go without any other problems.

This system version is available in 18 languages, but VHDX can only be used in English. Other downloads that can be made are Windows Admin Center 2011.2 Preview, Windows Server VNext Preview VHDX, and Microsoft Server Languages ​​and Optional Features. The keys to use are the same as version 25066: Windows Server 2022 version has been available since September 2021 and to download the latest one, you must be a registered Insider. Finally, you will only be able to use this preview until September 15, 2022, the date on which it expires.

