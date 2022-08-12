Moscow refuses to allow Kyiv to be represented in Russia by Switzerland

NoOn Wednesday, the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Ukraine wanted Switzerland to represent its interests in Russia.

“Unfortunately, Switzerland has lost its status as a neutral state and cannot act either as a mediator or as a representative of Ukrainian interests”, a spokesman for Russian diplomacy, Ivan Netchaev, told the press today.

The spokesman confirmed that Switzerland had asked for Moscow’s approval to represent Ukrainian interests there.

But he condemned Bern’s support for Kyiv and the Swiss sanctions imposed on Russia over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is completely incomprehensible that [um Estado] proposes mediation, representation or other services in good faith when it behaves in this way,” added Netchaïev.

When two States totally or partially sever their relations, Switzerland, making use of its neutrality, is used to assuming part of its diplomatic or consular obligations.

The protective power allows the States concerned to maintain a minimum of relations and can also guarantee consular protection to citizens of one of the States in the territory of the other.

It was in the 19th century that Switzerland assumed, for the first time, the role of a protective power, representing in France the interests of the Kingdom of Bavaria and the Grand Duchy of Baden, during the Franco-Prussian War of 1870-1871.

Switzerland’s protective power activity reached its height during World War II, when it represented the interests of 35 states.

The Alpine country currently holds less than ten mandates, one of which has been representing Russian interests in Georgia and Georgian interests in Russia since 2009.

It has also represented Iran’s interests in Egypt since 1979 and Iran’s interests in Canada since June 2019.

The military offensive launched on February 24 by Russia in Ukraine has already caused more than 12 million people to flee their homes – more than six million internally displaced people and more than six million to neighboring countries – according to the latest UN data, which ranks this refugee crisis as the worst in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945).

Also according to the United Nations, around 16 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was condemned by the generality of the international community, which is responding by sending weapons to Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Russia that affect virtually every sector, from banking to energy and sport.

The UN confirmed that 5,401 civilians died and 7,466 were wounded in the war, which today entered its 169th day, stressing that the real numbers will be much higher and can only be known when there is access to fenced areas or under intense fighting.

Read Also: Agreement in principle for Kyiv to be represented by Switzerland in Russia