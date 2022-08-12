Motorola Razr 2022 released with SD 8 Plus Gen 1 and more; see the price

In an event held during the night, Motorola finally presented the second generation of its Razr 2022 folding smartphone to the world. According to the company, the device arrives in the Chinese market with several design tweaks, updated hardware and competitive price. Without further ado, meet the new Motorola Razr 2022 now.

















Starting with the design, like Samsung, Motorola decided to be more conservative in the Razr 2022 and did not implement radical changes. We have basically the same visual set as the last generation, with the biggest change being an adjustment to the size of the displays. Thus, the main OLED panel is no longer 6.2 inches to reach 6.7 inches, while the external screen has evolved and is now 2.7 inches. Another important detail is that the internal display has FHD+ resolution, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and supports HDR10+ content. The hole present is used to accommodate the front camera.

In the set of cameras, the new Motorola Razr 2022 has a 50 MP main sensor that has OIS and promises high quality photos in all scenarios thanks to automatic adjustments. The manufacturer also highlights that the main sensor has the most agile focus in the category. The secondary sensor is a 13 MP ultrawide that can also be used for macro shots (2.8 cm). Finally, for selfies, we have a 32 MP lens housed inside the hole.

Unlike the previous generation, the Motorola Razr 2022 is no longer an intermediate smartphone and now focuses on the flagship market when it comes to its processor. That’s because the Snapdragon 765G gives way to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. In addition, the foldable smartphone is sold with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Razr 2022 also has a 5G connection, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for contactless payments, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos and is dual SIM. To ensure greater autonomy, we have a 3,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, while the operating system is Android 12 that runs under the MyUI 4.0 interface. The Razr 2022 also supports ReadyFor mode to turn your smartphone into a true desktop PC.

Internal 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz rate and 144 Hz sampling

2.7 inch external screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (OIS) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor (121º and macro 2.8 cm)

5G connection, stereo sound, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and ReadyFor

3,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 12 running under MyUI 4.0.

According to Motorola, the Razr 2022 will go on sale from August 15th only in China. Check prices: 8GB + 128GB – 5,999 Yuan (~BRL 4,536)

8GB + 256GB – 6,499 Yuan (~R$ 4,914)

12GB + 512GB – 7,299 Yuan (~BRL 5,519) For now, there is no forecast of launch in new markets. What did you think of the new Motorola Razr 2022? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.