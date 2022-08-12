Movie Schedule from August 13th to 19th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 13th to the 19th of August.
Saturday, 08/13/2022
Saturday Session
The Bride’s Father
Original Title: Father Of The Bride
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1991
Director: Charles Shyer
Cast: Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams, Kieran
Culkin, George Newbern
Class: Comedy
Businessman dies of jealousy when his daughter tells him she’s getting married. Forced to accept, he enters into financial crisis with the costs of the wedding party.
supercine
allowed
Original Title: Allowed
Country of Origin: Argentina
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Ariel Winograd
Cast: Lali Esposito; Martin Piroyansky; Liz Solari; Benjamin Vicuna Class: Romantic Comedy
A couple who have been together for eight years choose their “allowed” celebrity liaisons, not realizing they would meet them in real life anytime soon.
owl I
cornered
Original Title: Trapped
Country of Origin: American; german
Year of Production: 2002
Director: Luis Mandoki;
Cast: Charlize Theron, Courtney Love, Stuart Townsend, Kevin Bacon, Pruitt
Taylor Vince, Dakota Fanning
Class: Suspense
Three bandits kidnap a girl and demand that the ransom be paid within 24 hours.
Sunday, 08/14/2022
owl II
Unconditional
Original Title: Unconditional
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Brent McCorkle
Cast: Lynn Collins, Michael Ealy, Bruce McGill, Diego Klattenhoff, Michael Beasley, Kwesi Boakye
Class: Drama
Samantha had the perfect life until her husband was murdered. She is surprised by life to find two orphans and her childhood friend.
Maximum temperature
Miracle in Cell 7
Original Title: Miracle In Cell No. 7
Country of Origin: Turkish
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Mehmet Ada Oztekin
Cast: Aras Bulut Iynemli;Deniz Baysal;Nisa Sofiya Aksongur
Class: Drama
A passionate story about a mentally challenged father who was wrongfully accused of murder and his adorable six-year-old daughter.
Major Sunday
Godzilla
Original Title: Godzilla
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Gareth Edwards
Cast: Aaron Tylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Sally Hawkins and Juliette Binoche
Class: Science Fiction
Joe Brody raised his son alone after his wife’s death. Ford Brody, now an adult, is a soldier and fights to save the world’s population from the gigantic Godzilla.
movie theater
Bus 657 hijacking
Original Title: Bus 657
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Scott Mann
Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro, Dave Bautista, Kate Bosworth, Summer Altice, Rosie Fellner
Class: Action
Desperate for not being able to pay for his daughter’s treatment, a man teams up with a colleague to rob the casino where they work. But the situation is out of control.
Monday, 08/15/2022
Afternoon session
the seventh son
Original Title: The Seventh Son
Country of Origin: American, Canadian, Chinese and English
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Sergey Bodrov
Cast: Ben Barnes; Jeff Bridges; Julianne Moore; Alicia Vikander
Class: Fantasy
John Gregory is the seventh son of the seventh son and keeps an 18th century town well and away from evil spirits. But he needs to find a successor.
Tuesday, 08/16/2022
Afternoon session
Almost Legends
Original Title: Casi Leyendas
Country of Origin: Argentina
Year of Production: 2017
Director:
Cast: Claudia Fontán;Diego Peretti;Diego Torres;Florencia Bertotti;Juarez
Leandro;Santiago Segura
Wednesday, 08/17/2022
Afternoon session
Ratatouille
Original Title: Ratatouille
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Brad Bird
Cast: Ian Holm, Brad Garrett, Patton Oswalt
Class: Animation
A mouse wants to become a great chef, but he is always kicked out of kitchens. One day, he meets a clumsy kitchen boy and the two form a partnership.
Thursday, 08/18/2022
Afternoon session
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Original Title: Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: James Hayman
Cast: Raven-Symone, Joanna Garcia, Beth Broderick, David Clayton Rogers, Virginia Williams, Chryssie Whitehead
Class: Romantic comedy
Two friends want to sabotage another friend’s marriage to correct what they consider a great injustice.
Friday, 08/19/2022
Afternoon session
Simply complicated
Original Title: It’s Complicated
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2009
Director: Nancy Meyers
Cast: Alec Baldwin; Steve Martin; Hunter Parrish; Meryl Streep
Class: Romance
Jane meets her ex-husband, from whom she separated ten years ago, at the graduation of one of her children, and they start having an affair.
owl I
salt
Original Title: Salt
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Phillip Noyce
Cast: Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daniel Olbrychski, Andre
Braugher, Gaius Charles, Corey Stoll, August Diehl
Class: Action
Before becoming a CIA agent, Evelyn Salt swore to honor her country. She will put her oath into practice when she is accused of being a Russian spy.