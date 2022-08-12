Movie Schedule from August 13th to 19th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 13th to the 19th of August.

Saturday, 08/13/2022

Saturday Session

The Bride’s Father

Original Title: Father Of The Bride

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1991

Director: Charles Shyer

Cast: Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams, Kieran

Culkin, George Newbern

Class: Comedy

Businessman dies of jealousy when his daughter tells him she’s getting married. Forced to accept, he enters into financial crisis with the costs of the wedding party.

supercine

allowed

Original Title: Allowed

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Ariel Winograd

Cast: Lali Esposito; Martin Piroyansky; Liz Solari; Benjamin Vicuna Class: Romantic Comedy

A couple who have been together for eight years choose their “allowed” celebrity liaisons, not realizing they would meet them in real life anytime soon.

owl I

cornered

Original Title: Trapped

Country of Origin: American; german

Year of Production: 2002

Director: Luis Mandoki;

Cast: Charlize Theron, Courtney Love, Stuart Townsend, Kevin Bacon, Pruitt

Taylor Vince, Dakota Fanning

Class: Suspense

Three bandits kidnap a girl and demand that the ransom be paid within 24 hours.

Sunday, 08/14/2022

owl II

Unconditional

Original Title: Unconditional

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Brent McCorkle

Cast: Lynn Collins, Michael Ealy, Bruce McGill, Diego Klattenhoff, Michael Beasley, Kwesi Boakye

Class: Drama

Samantha had the perfect life until her husband was murdered. She is surprised by life to find two orphans and her childhood friend.

Maximum temperature

Miracle in Cell 7

Original Title: Miracle In Cell No. 7

Country of Origin: Turkish

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Mehmet Ada Oztekin

Cast: Aras Bulut Iynemli;Deniz Baysal;Nisa Sofiya Aksongur

Class: Drama

A passionate story about a mentally challenged father who was wrongfully accused of murder and his adorable six-year-old daughter.

Major Sunday

Godzilla

Original Title: Godzilla

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Gareth Edwards

Cast: Aaron Tylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Sally Hawkins and Juliette Binoche

Class: Science Fiction

Joe Brody raised his son alone after his wife’s death. Ford Brody, now an adult, is a soldier and fights to save the world’s population from the gigantic Godzilla.

movie theater

Bus 657 hijacking

Original Title: Bus 657

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Scott Mann

Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro, Dave Bautista, Kate Bosworth, Summer Altice, Rosie Fellner

Class: Action

Desperate for not being able to pay for his daughter’s treatment, a man teams up with a colleague to rob the casino where they work. But the situation is out of control.

Monday, 08/15/2022

Afternoon session

the seventh son

Original Title: The Seventh Son

Country of Origin: American, Canadian, Chinese and English

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Sergey Bodrov

Cast: Ben Barnes; Jeff Bridges; Julianne Moore; Alicia Vikander

Class: Fantasy

John Gregory is the seventh son of the seventh son and keeps an 18th century town well and away from evil spirits. But he needs to find a successor.

Tuesday, 08/16/2022

Afternoon session

Almost Legends

Original Title: Casi Leyendas

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2017

Director:

Cast: Claudia Fontán;Diego Peretti;Diego Torres;Florencia Bertotti;Juarez

Leandro;Santiago Segura

Wednesday, 08/17/2022

Afternoon session

Ratatouille

Original Title: Ratatouille

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Ian Holm, Brad Garrett, Patton Oswalt

Class: Animation

A mouse wants to become a great chef, but he is always kicked out of kitchens. One day, he meets a clumsy kitchen boy and the two form a partnership.

Thursday, 08/18/2022

Afternoon session

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Original Title: Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: James Hayman

Cast: Raven-Symone, Joanna Garcia, Beth Broderick, David Clayton Rogers, Virginia Williams, Chryssie Whitehead

Class: Romantic comedy

Two friends want to sabotage another friend’s marriage to correct what they consider a great injustice.

Friday, 08/19/2022

Afternoon session

Simply complicated

Original Title: It’s Complicated

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2009

Director: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Alec Baldwin; Steve Martin; Hunter Parrish; Meryl Streep

Class: Romance

Jane meets her ex-husband, from whom she separated ten years ago, at the graduation of one of her children, and they start having an affair.

owl I

salt

Original Title: Salt

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Phillip Noyce

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daniel Olbrychski, Andre

Braugher, Gaius Charles, Corey Stoll, August Diehl

Class: Action

Before becoming a CIA agent, Evelyn Salt swore to honor her country. She will put her oath into practice when she is accused of being a Russian spy.