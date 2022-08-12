MSI introduces first ATX 3.0 power supply to support peak power up to 2600 W

Ready for the future, MEG Ai1300P is PCIe 5.0 compatible

This week, the MSI presented the first ATX 3.0 power supply and with support for PCIe 5.0. The company describes the new model MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 as future proof, as it was designed to meet the latest needs of more modern graphics cards, including the ATX 3.0 standardfinalized by Intel in February this year.

According to the specifications of MSIa MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 is capable of supporting up to twice its rated power, which is 1300 W, that is, up to 2600 W. The model is capable of neutralizing power surges that are common in newer GPUs, such as video cards from NVIDIA 30 series. MSI states that it is likely that the cards of the future could reach peaks of up to 1800 W.

The source is completely modular with certificate of efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, up to 92%. The component dimensions are 160 x 150 x 86 mm. Available connections are: ATX (24-pin) 1; EPS (8-pin) 2; PCI-E 5.0 (16-pin) 1; PCI-E (6+2 pins) 8; SATA (15-pin) 16; MOLEX (4 pins) 4; FDD (4 pins) 1.

PCIe 5.0 and ATX 3.0

The great highlight of the new font model from MSIO MEG Ai1300P PCIE5is the ability to fully support the standards PCIe 5.0 and ATX 3.0via a native 16-pin 12VHPWR connector capable of providing the latest hardware up to 600 W. THE MSI also emphasizes the construction of the terminals made of copper alloy that guarantee greater security.

O ATX 3.0 is an update of Intel of the standard for PSUs that aims to help provide better energy efficiency to GPUs up to 600W of power. Through a new PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR connector that has 12+4 pins instead of the traditional 6 or 8, the standard should be able to deliver more power and more stably to components, meeting the needs of future hardware.

MSI has released a part of the Cybenetics report that points out the MEG Ai1300P PCIE5’s full compatibility to PCIe 5.0.

Source: MSI, Tom’s Hardware