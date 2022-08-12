NBA retires jersey number 6 in honor of Bill Russell

In honor of Bill Russell, starting next season, the NBA will no longer have the number 6 jersey. According to league commissioner Adam Silver, the number will be retired for new players. However, those who used them before, like LeBron James and Kristaps Porzingis, will be able to keep the numbering.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” said Silver. “Permanently retiring his number 6 among NBA teams ensures that Russell’s transcending career will always be recognized.”

Russell died on July 31, aged 88. Eleven-time NBA champion, he was a social activist, but he left as a legacy a more humane and fair league, fighting for the common good. On and off the court, Russell represented the very best. As a result, in life, he was named after the finals MVP trophy.

read more

“This is a time to honor one of the greatest champions who ever played in the NBA,” said Tamika Tremaglio, executive director of the NBA Players Association. “Bill’s actions on and off the court during his lifetime have helped shape generations of players for the better and for that we are forever grateful. But we are proud to continue the celebration of his life and his legacy in the league.”

titles

Hall of Famer Bill Russell won 11 NBA titles, eight of them in a row, which reaffirmed him as a true legend. Five-time MVP, Russell was also elected 12 times to the All-Star Game and elected 11 more to the league’s ideal teams. second choice of draft from 1956, he played for the Boston Celtics between 1956/57 and 1968/69, but accumulated the role of player and coach in the last two years of his career. Subsequently, Russell coached the Seattle Supersonics and Sacramento Kings.

Players who currently wear the number 6 jersey in the NBA

Today, 13 players are on the NBA list with the jersey number 6. David Durke, Jalen McDaniels, Alex Caruso, Hamidou Diallo, Kenyon Martin Jr, LeBron James, Luca Vildoza, Jordan McLaughlin, Quentin Grimes, Jaylin Williams, Keon Johnson, Nickeil Alexander -Walker and Kristaps Porzingis.

It is believed, however, that some of them will have to change their numbers.

Subscribe to the Jumper Brasil channel on Youtube

All NBA information is on the Jumper Brasil channel. Analysis, statistics and tips. Subscribe, but give your like and turn on notifications so you don’t miss any of our content.

So follow the Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us the best that happens in the NBA:

Instagram

twitter

Facebook

group on whatsapp

channel on telegram