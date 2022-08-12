Netflix commercial ‘breaks’ TV and scares viewers

Netflix has outdone itself in creativity by launching the advertisement for the movie ‘The Hidden Agent’, which entered the catalog on July 22. That’s because the commercial was produced with the aim of giving the impression that the TV screen was cracking and rendering the images damaged. The production was so well done that the shock was general.

This is why many people were scared and reported despair on social media.

Netflix simulates the failure of viewers’ TV

The advertisement was shown on the night of Sunday, July 24, during one of the breaks of TV Globo’s Fantástico program. Soon after, the topic became one of the most talked about on Twitter. The official Netflix page even joked, asking “who scared there” on the social network shortly after releasing the ingenious commercial.

From what was extracted from the reports of netizens, most of them believed that the television was really spoiling while showing the commercial for the film. Several users posted laughing when they realized that it was all just an image effect, but others were very nervous about the situation.

“WHAT NERVOUS THIS NETFLIX COMMERCIAL BREAKING THE TV, for the love of god this tv is all I have in life”, said one of the Twitter users. Another commented: “I had a heart attack when I came back from the kitchen and saw that the screen was like this. I already broke this tv once. I don’t have the health for it.”

“Hidden Agent”, the new Netflix production

The synopsis of the film, which is available on the streaming platform, says that the CIA agent, Court Gentry (played by Ryan Gosling), was recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) after being taken out of a federal penitentiary. Gentry was well known as a skilled ‘death dealer’ in the past, but now he’s the target.

Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) plays a former CIA colleague who begins a global pursuit to destroy Gentry, who will need help to save himself. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) will be ready to defend you.