New drama available on Netflix is ​​WINNING audiences; Check out the reactions!

From time to time, subscribers to Netflix are surprised by dramas capable of making anyone cry with emotion, and this is the case of ‘The sense of life‘ (‘The Mystery of Her’).

Recently added to the platform’s catalog, the feature film written and directed by Nicholas DiBella has already reached the 3rd position among the TOP 10 of the platform.

The plot revolves around the popular Ali Spencer, played by Andrea Figliomeni, who ends up losing her memory in an accident and must try to rediscover the person she was before the tragedy. With her mind full of doubts, she ends up making an unlikely friendship and finds a diary that reminds her of her past.

On social media, the public is praising the plot, describing it as a reflective work of art that brings a beautiful message to those who ask the famous question that gives the film its title.

The meaning of life on Netflix is ​​very beautiful. Very reflective film. Note 8.5, for some details, but worth a watch. — DIOGES JUNIOR (@diogesluiz) July 7, 2022

If you don’t have anything to watch, watch “the meaning of life” from Netflix 🥹 — psychá mermaid of the sea (@camillanunespsi) July 8, 2022

Go see the movie “The meaning of life” on netflix, people… it’s a work of art… it’s very simple but at the same time very strong, the sound design has something that I can’t explain but it… watch it!!! — Raffa Rafinha (@wwwrafodotcom) July 7, 2022

I just watched The Meaning of Life new movie on netflix and people rented a triplex in my head i can’t imagine myself in the situation at the same time it looks disturbing it seems like an amazing chance and sla the movie has a nice message — Izzie is (almost) surpassing ST4 (@lonestartrekk) July 4, 2022

I was wondering what the meaning of life is, then when I get on netflix look what they recommend pic.twitter.com/2FMANvibrA — biel៹ (@denkislc) July 6, 2022

The Meaning of Life, I opened Netflix and watched it, I found it was the movie I needed. — Thais Rocco (@rocco_thais) July 5, 2022

I just watched the movie the meaning of life on netflix very good — cat (@holyfvckgirl) July 5, 2022

wow i loved the new netflix movie the meaning of life — rafa (@ljcamitc) July 6, 2022

I watched: “The meaning of life”. It’s on Netflix! Filminho at the very end of Sunday, lightly, to fall asleep (in a good way). It is the story of a girl who has an accident and loses her memory. I don’t know any of the actors. Overall I liked it!

Note: 6.5 on the Tanitcher Scale + — Tâni-Tani (@Tani_Lisboa) July 4, 2022

I just watched “The Meaning of Life” on Netflix and this movie is amazing! Watch! — Pearl Priz ☕ (@priz_perola) July 4, 2022

Watch The Meaning of Life on NETFLIX — rodrig (@rodriguzzz) July 5, 2022

The cast also has Winter Andrews, Nicolette Hart, Tyler Aser, Emma Jessop, David Andreatta and Michael Pavone.

