Nothing changes the Phone 1 record after the screen brightness does not reach the promised

The Nothing Phone 1 was launched recently, with mixed reactions to the company’s bet by one of the founders of OnePlus, Carl Pei. Because now the situation with the device launches an alert for users to be suspicious of the differences between what is advertised in technical sheets and what may actually be in their hands. That’s because the Computer Base portal did several tests with the phone’s screen and found that its maximum brightness reached only 700 nits, and not 1,200 nits, as it was among the official specifications. The German portal then got in touch with Nothing, pointing out this discrepancy in the material announced for the press and also on the product’s official page. Other sites like GSMArena and Heise also did tests where the brightness didn’t live up to the promise. Worse was that, on the sly, the brand decided to change this specification in the official file of the device after contact, acknowledging the problem earlier this month.

In this, however, Nothing has now stated to Computer Base that it is considering releasing a future software update to bring the panel to the initially advertised brilliance. This is because the panel used in the assembly actually supports up to 1,200 nits of brightness, although it requires the software to support it. The question remains, however, as to whether the brand is really worth investing in this, considering that bringing this feature should affect other aspects of the phone, such as bringing greater energy consumption, in addition to heating up the device more – which should displease other users. . One idea would be for Nothing to conduct a user survey to gather feedback on the current screen brightness. And you, what did you think of this situation? Leave your impressions!

