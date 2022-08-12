OnlyFans model and Russian tiktoker stabbed to death

Read+: Naomi Judd’s will only bears the name of the singer’s widower

The main suspect in the crime is the model’s boyfriend, Dmitry Chernyshov, who, according to information in the international press, was detained by the police and confessed to being the author of the heinous crime.

The police report revealed that the police went after Anastasia Grishman at her house after friends reported that they hadn’t communicated with her for a week, and thus the crime was discovered.

PUNK BAND GUITARIST FOUND DEAD AT HOME

The last weekend was extremely sad for fans of the punk band Teenage Head, as their guitarist, fat lewis, was found dead in his apartment in Hamilton, Canada, and local police suspect the cause of death to have been murder. Still, according to the websites The Hamilton Spectator, CBC Hamilton and NME., the musician’s son, Jonathan Lewis, is the main suspect in the crime.

During the press, the delegate responsible for the case, Sara Beck, said that the boy sent several emails to press vehicles denouncing the death of a man in his 60s, leading her team to investigate the case last Saturday, August 7th, and when they arrived at Gord’s house, they found him dead and full of bruises.

Although investigations are still ongoing, Jonathan is the main suspect, and even he would have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The 41-year-old was also the only one living with his father. “We are still looking for witnesses and are reviewing footage from the area,” added Detective Sara Beck.

It’s worth noting that following the death of Gord Lewis, the band mourned the incident on Facebook: “We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis. Our hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew and loved him. Gord was a strength and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us too soon.”

