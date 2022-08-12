OPPO Band 2 launched with NFC and autonomy of up to 14 days

In addition to launching two smartwatches to compete with Samsung’s options, OPPO also presented this week the new generation of its smart bracelet. We are talking about OPPO Band 2.

According to the manufacturer, the new generation is equipped with 1.57 inch AMOLED screen and which has a maximum brightness of 500 nits. In addition, this panel also brings a 74% increase in the proportion of content displayed and supports up to 200 dial options.

Equipped with Apollo 3.5 chipset, OPPO Band 2 also has 8 MB of RAM and 128 MB of memory. In other words, the bracelet can only be used for basic health monitoring.