OPPO Band 2 launched with NFC and autonomy of up to 14 days

In addition to launching two smartwatches to compete with Samsung’s options, OPPO also presented this week the new generation of its smart bracelet. We are talking about OPPO Band 2.
According to the manufacturer, the new generation is equipped with 1.57 inch AMOLED screen and which has a maximum brightness of 500 nits. In addition, this panel also brings a 74% increase in the proportion of content displayed and supports up to 200 dial options.
Equipped with Apollo 3.5 chipset, OPPO Band 2 also has 8 MB of RAM and 128 MB of memory. In other words, the bracelet can only be used for basic health monitoring.
The device has a heart rate reader and can also monitor the user’s sleep.
For those who enjoy doing physical activities, the OPPO Band 2 supports more than 100 modalities and even brings the option of tennis, that is, something that is new even in the OPPO Watch 3.
OPPO Band 2 still has NFC for approximation payments and has a 200 mAh battery that guarantees autonomy of up to 14 days.
Initially announced in China, the new OPPO Band 2 can now be purchased at Basic version for 239 Yuan (~R$180)while the model with NFC costs 279 yuan (~R$210).
For now, there is no release date in other countries.
What do you think of OPPO’s new smart bracelet? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.