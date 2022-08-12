Palmeiras makes a decision on the presence of Flamengo in the Allianz stands and Landim is warned

One of the biggest ‘rivalries’ of Brazilian football in recent years has just won another chapter, but with a positive outcome for the show

Flamengo continues to have a season of ‘turnarounds’. After a slow start with Paulo Sousa in charge of the team, Rubro-Negro managed to turn around and now with reinforcements and Dorival Jr in charge, the Mais Querido is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in the semis of Libertadores and in the ‘fight’ for the Brasileirão.

In Libertadores, the anxiety of many fans is already ‘a thousand’ for a possible rematch of the 2021 final, when Rubro-Negro ended up defeated by Palmeiras. However, before this confrontation starts to become a reality (as both still need to advance in the semifinals), the two teams met next Sunday (21), at Allianz, in an important match for the Brasileirão.

On the morning of this Friday (12), Flamengo fans were informed that the match would be with a single crowd, but after some protests and clarifications, it was defined by the MP (Public Ministry) that there will be, yes, the presence of Flamengo fans in the stadium for the match.

“There will be NO single crowd in Palmeiras x Flamengo. Palmeiras will not ban the presence of visiting fans against Flamengo”, said journalist Mauro Cezar, who received the information from the Palmeiras press office. On the web, Flamengo fans celebrated the fact.

“Excellent. Let this story end. May the Flamengo fans go to Allianz and the Palmeiras fans return to Maracanã in 2023″, “Aí sim huh”, “Palmeiras setting an example for us to return to the good times in the stands. Having Flamengo fans in the game only enhances a great game“, said some netizens.