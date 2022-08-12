Pregnant woman is attacked and shot by five women after stealing cell phone because she is hungry and wants to use drugs in Grande BH | Minas Gerais

A 27-year-old pregnant woman, was assaulted and shot four times after stealing a cell phone in Santa Luzia in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, this Thursday (11).

to the Military Police, she said she committed the crime because she was hungry and craving drugs. Five women allegedly participated in the attacks.

According to the corporation’s report, the victim said she is a crack user and was in a snack trailer in the Cristina neighborhood. Seeing a cell phone on top of one of the tables, she took the phone and left the place to sell it.

Then, the woman went to the Antenas cluster to buy the narcotics. At that moment, she was approached by the five suspects who attacked her with punches and kicks.

One of them, 29 years old, took a gun from his waist and shot it in the direction of the pregnant woman’s head., who managed to free himself, but was shot in the chest and arms. The victim, 3 months pregnant, fled and was consciously sent to the São Benedito Emergency Care Unit (UPA). Due to the severity of the injuriesshe was transferred to the Risoleta Tolentino Neves Hospital.

According to the police record, the suspected shooter would be the drug trafficking manager of the cluster. The woman is known in the area for having a “cruel behavior” with those who do not respect the orders imposed by her. and for the brother, who is in prison.

Soldiers searched the area, but the five suspects were not located.

What the Police Say

“The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) launched an investigation to investigate the case. The investigation will be carried out by the 1st Civil Police Department in the municipality”.