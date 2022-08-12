Professions that are about to END in Brazil; you will be surprised

Today, choosing what to do in the future is a challenge for young people and adults alike. Still, those who are entering the job market should be aware.

According to experts, there are professions that will end in Brazil – or are close to it. Understand and learn what some of these positions are.

Why will some professions disappear?

First of all, it is important to bring details about these possible changes in roles and functions that may soon become obsolete.

According to scholars, some professions can disappear precisely because of the modernization of the forms of production. In other words, machines and technology systems are “facilitating” jobs once done by humans.

That is, many professions that were once essential with one employee now rely on robots or specialized technologies.

Still, a study by the University of Oxford predicts that almost 60% of jobs in Brazil could “finish” within 10 or 20 years.

Professions that will never end

However, before talking about the positions that may disappear, it is important to remember areas that have less than a 1% chance of ceasing to exist.

In general, these are professions in the health area and/or that require contact with people. That is, a robot or algorithm is not yet capable of evaluating some issues.

In other words, some of the professions that will never end entirely are:

General doctors;

Psychologists;

Nutritionists and dieticians;

Specialists in pedagogical methods;

Responsible for education services;

hotel managers; between others.

Positions that may end up in Brazil

Lets go to what matters. There are many positions in Brazil that have less space in the job market.

These are options that, according to experts, are close to being considered extinct.

Among the main professions that will end in Brazilaccording to Oxford data, are:

Digitizer – Data entry operator;

Accountants and bookkeepers;

insurance agents;

Telephone salespeople;

Legal secretaries;

Store clerks and salespeople;

Customs brokers;

Machine operators for manufacturing photographic equipment; between others.

It is important to remember, however, that this is a long-term forecast – 20 years from now. The job market, even so, is very dynamic and changes can happen until then. So stay tuned and updated.

5 ways to make extra income

Finally, it is also important to remember that nowadays there are different ways to earn extra money.

Many people are doing this while they have a steady job or are just working with these extras.

However, regardless of the way you are going to use it, we will bring 5 ways to make extra income right now. Check out:

Referral programs: There are more and more apps and websites that offer referral services. In short, you can recommend a certain product and earn for each friend who enters the platform/uses the service. An example is the Mercado Pago App, for example; Online consultations and classes: if you have any specific knowledge, stay tuned! It could be your chance to earn some extra cash by offering consulting as well as distance learning; Sell ​​unused items: Many people have clothes and other products that are “sitting” at home. Use social networks as well as specialized sites to make some money; Renting a room: do you live alone or in a very large house? Organize your space to rent a room and have a tenant as a form of additional income; Reseller products: finally, this is one of the most sought after options in Brazil. Many people look for companies that specialize in jewelry, perfumery items as well as electronics or other such items.

