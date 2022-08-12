Rebeca Andrade becomes world number 1 in 2022 | artistic gymnastics

After 10 months, Rebeca Andrade returned to present the Baile de Favela last Thursday. The reunion with the floor made the 23-year-old gymnast also return to the all-around competition, leading the first day of the Brazilian Artistic Gymnastics Championship. With 56,734 points, the Olympic champion achieved the best sum of the year among all gymnasts eligible for the Liverpool World Cup in October. She took the number 1 position in the world.

There is no official ranking in artistic gymnastics. The competitions have slightly different judging criteria, although they all follow the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) scoring code. Therefore, it is possible to have a parameter with scores in different competitions in the year, although the comparison is not so precise.

Top 6 gymnasts of 2022 in the all-around

Rebeca Andrade (BRA) – 56,734 points – Brazilian Championship Konnor McClain (USA) – 55,665 points – DTB Pokal Challenge Zhang Jin (CHN) – 55,400 points – Asian Championships Flávia Saraiva (BRA) – 55,399 points – Pan-American Championship Skye Blakely (USA) – 55,250 points – American Pan Trials Asia D’Amato (ITA) – 55,100 points – Italy Serie A

1 of 2 Rebeca Andrade at the Brazilian Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG Rebeca Andrade at the Brazilian Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

On the first day of the Brazilian Gymnastics Championships, Rebeca didn’t show her maximum potential for difficulty, but made up for it with very well-executed sets. She scored 14,467 on vault, 14,600 on uneven bars, 13,867 on beam and 13,800 on floor.

– I think the result is a consequence of the work. We are here to do our best, to leave the competition satisfied, regardless of the medal or not. I’m sure I did my best, and all the girls on my team did too – said Rebeca, after the first day of the Brazilian.

Also on Thursday, Italy’s Asia D’Amato won European Championship gold with 54,732 points. In June, China’s Zhang Jin was Asian champion with 55,400 points. Last month, Flávia Saraiva took Brazil to the top of the podium in the Pan-American Championship with 55.399 points.

In 2022, a single gymnast surpassed the sum of Rebeca Andrade in 2022. Viktoria Listunova was Russian champion with 58,033 points. However, Russia is suspended from international competitions because of the war in Ukraine and is not going to the World Cup. Thus, Listunova does not enter the ranking of favorites for the podium in Liverpool.