Rebeca Andrade leads the Brazilian in the return of Baile de Favela | artistic gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade was cheered by the Bahia Sports Arena on Thursday night. And the Olympic champion returned the affection of the fans with a show on the first day of the Brazilian Championship, including the Baile de Favela. After 10 months, the 23-year-old gymnast returned to present the floor choreography that made her famous at the Tokyo Olympics. In the funk mood, Rebeca led the all-around, uneven bars and teams ahead of Flamengo. She returns to the Lauro de Freitas gym at 6:30 pm on Saturday for the final day of the national tournament.

– I was really excited to be able to do the series for the public again. I was excited that they saw Baile de Favela, even though it’s not my most difficult series, it’s great to be able to go back and have that good butterflies thing in the belly again – said Rebeca.

Baile de Favela enchanted Bahian fans, but it was not yet complete. In this reunion with the ground, Rebeca did not perform the most difficult stunts she trains. Despite the “simpler” series – 5.2 difficulty -, it made up for in good execution and took 13,800 points on the device. She was in second place on the ground on the first day of disputes, just a tenth behind Flávia Saraiva, who presented a series of 5.6 difficulty.

For having returned to present the solo, Rebeca also returned to a dispute of the all-around and placed itself very close to another national title. Olympic runner-up in the race, she scored 56,734 points, almost two more than Flavinha (54,900).

In addition to leading in the all-around, Rebeca was in the first position of uneven bars. Current vice world champion of the device, she hit the series and got 14,600 points. On the beam, even simplifying the exit, she was in second position with 13.867 points, one tenth behind Andreza Lima.

In the jump, in which she is Olympic and world champion, Rebeca had the highest score: 14.467 points with a Yurchenko with a double pirouette almost nailed. She, however, did not enter the fight for medals for the device, which requires two different jumps.

Zanetti and Caio are highlights in the men’s

In the men’s dispute, the Olympic medalists Arthur Zanetti and Arthur Nory also stood out. The Olympic ring champion practically nailed the series to his flagship device. He only took a small step on the way out, but he managed to score 14,750 points, the highest score of the entire first day of the Brazilian Gymnastics Championship and the highest of the gymnast from São Caetano do Sul this season.

Nory also shined by betting on excellent execution on its two main devices. On the ground, where he won bronze at Rio 2016, he was in second position with 14,400 points (9.1 execution), just 0.05 behind Bernardo Actos. In the pull-up bar, in which he was world champion in 2019, he was in second position with 14,500 points, just 0.150 behind Caio Souza.

Olympic finalist in Tokyo, Caio led the all-around with 84,600 points. The Pan-American champion achieved scores above 14 points in five of the six devices. He just had a fall on the pommel horse. In addition to leading the pull-up bar, he ranked first in the parallel bars (14,700 points) and second in the rings (14,350) and vault (14,000 average even with a fall in the second jump).