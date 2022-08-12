reinforcement from PSG, substitute for Willian and more

Credit: Assembly / Fans

Torcedores.com now brings the complete summary of Corinthians information today. In addition to looking for a replacement for Willian, the team negotiates with PSG’s Rafinha Alcântara. The preparation to face the derby, for the Brasileirão Serie A. All this and much more for you to follow from now on.

Corinthians today: Rafinha Alcântara, from PSG, in the crosshairs

Journalist Jorge Nicola revealed this Thursday that Corinthians is now thinking about Rafinha Alcântara, from PSG. The athlete was offered to the São Paulo team and can appear in Parque São Jorge. It is worth remembering that Atlético-MG is also interested in the player who is out of the French club’s plans.

“Rafinha Alcântara, a midfielder who belongs to PSG, is one of the athletes offered to Corinthians in recent days. He doesn’t have the same characteristics as Willian, but he could act in the same range of the field”, revealed Nicola on his Youtube channel.

Search for William’s replacements

After negotiating the departure of Willian, Corinthians today assembles a list of substitutes. According to the portal “Meu Timão”, the São Paulo club has been planning for a week to replace the player who left the club after being eliminated in Libertadores. According to the publication, three to five names are already being worked on to replace the athlete.

Team ready for the derby in the Brasileirão Serie A

Corinthians today started the process of building the team to face Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão Serie A. Without Willian, who left the club, and with Renato Augusto ready, coach Vitor Pereira tested options.

Check out the probable lineup set up by Corinthians today in training: Cássio; Fagner, Bruno Méndez (Balbuena), Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Roni, Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.