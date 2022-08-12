Reverse Google Image Search integrated with Lens

If you’re a fan of Google’s classic image search interface, you’ve probably felt this shift. That’s because the company integrated the feature with Lens, which had already received new AI-assisted search functions. The other model, in turn, can still be viewed, even if access is a little more difficult. It all starts with entering the site to search for images, where you will find icons that can help you with your search. Between the microphone and search buttons, there is now a camera button as well, and this is the one you will use with the desired image.





By clicking on the button, the user can upload an image and, finally, search. Here, you can also drag a photo to the indicated space instead of uploading something from a folder on your computer. There is a way to paste a link of the image you want to search. From there, a new page opens after you are redirected by Lens. It contains all similar images that the search engine found. The novelty is available for Android and also for those who are using Chrome, with very similar interfaces.

















