Review | Carter (2022) – Critical Plan

The village, Jung Byung-gil’s previous film, already contained several elements that brought it closer to pure audiovisual experimentation, but still maintaining what we can call a classic filmic structure, that is, the director and co-screenwriter still tied himself to the shackles more, shall we say, traditional ways of making a feature film, which is not a bad thing at all, that is to say. Even though, The village deserved comparisons with the crazy – and no more than average – Hardcore: Extreme Mission (or Hardcore Henryin the original), from 2015, basically a movie that is a first-person game with non-stop action in the form of a single, continuous fake sequence shot from beginning to end.

Carterthe South Korean’s next film, is itself a more modern and technically better-made version of Hardcore Henry, almost without taking it out. In other words, forget the semblance of classical filmic structure of The village and prepare to be seasick, especially if your television is big, following the misadventures of a man – Carter (Joo Won) – who wakes up with no memory and must follow the instructions of a woman who hears through an implant in his ear, instructions that basically boil down to killing hundreds of people and committing all possible acts of violence in order to fulfill your mission to rescue a boy in the midst of a pandemic that turns people into zombies in the style of extermination (although this is an insignificant detail in the story).

What really “matters” is that the 132 minutes of footage is completely crazed, first with Carter having to fight dozens of Yakuza in a sauna and with the action sequences only getting more complex from that start, and all in one shot. single sequence (false, obviously) that benefits from a seam at the base of a well-crafted montage and computer graphics to make the necessary “bridges” in the face of the whirlwind of things that happens to the protagonist who, that is to say, is completely invincible even if it doesn’t have special powers or anything like that. Everything looks like a succession of cutscenes of a particularly violent video game stitched together to result in a semblance of history that, oddly enough, manages to be more than just a semblance, with a reasonably interesting game of political backstabbing behind involving the US and the two Koreas amidst a global viral threat.

Despite Carter being, eminently, a film that privileges style over substance, Jung Byung-gil’s technical prowess here is undeniable in managing to keep the fight varied and considerably fun for most of the time. Of course, as with anything in excess, the viewer’s exhaustion from the absurdist exaggerations isn’t long in coming, if the viewer doesn’t literally get sick of the inevitable shakes or tired of following the titular character’s deadly juggling with fists, knives. , firearms, motorcycles, trucks, helicopters and trains in a typical video game crescendo, with each new level increasing the fireworks and the difficulty level (and with the difference, of course, that the movie is passive and a video game is not ).

But, as I said, the technical feat is to be applauded at different times. The feature is not one of those in which the “sewing moments” are invisible, as in more category works in a supposedly unique sequence shot that we have out there, but it is that Carter The narrative stretches so much that it would be impossible to work these moments with discretion. Even so, the stitching is very well done, much more than would be reasonable to expect from a complete madness like this one and the succession of action sequences, even insane, maintain an excellent internal logic that is accompanied by the narrative “twists” that basically they exist only via the protagonist’s conversations with the disembodied voice that helps him. In other words, Jung Byung-gil, again working with Jung Byeong-sik on the script, does his best to insert an effective story amidst unloading piles and piles of moments.”kill ’em all” in the most varied ways possible, reaching a reasonable balance between one thing and another even though what really matters to the filmmaker are, of course, the incrementally wilder and more hysterical action sequences.

Carter It’s on that broad frontier between the completely disposable and the sensationally fun (sometimes the two are synonymous!) and will only work even for anyone willing to dive into an unhinged, out-of-control rollercoaster of ultra-violent, maddening (and literally sickening) action. several moments) for a much longer duration than the feature should have. At least Jung Byung-gil’s audiovisual experiment works much more efficiently than that of his Muscovite colleague, even if it is below what he himself managed to put on screens in 2017. Carterespecially on the big screen, don’t stray too far from your vomit bag or take an Engov before…

Carter (카터 / Kateo – South Korea, August 05, 2022)

Direction: Byung-gil Jung (Jung Byung-gil)

Road map: Byeong-sik Jung (Jung Byeong-sik), Byung-gil Jung

Cast: Joo Won, Kim Bo-Min, Sung-Jae Lee, Camilla Belle, Mike Colter, Jae-Young Jung

Duration: 132 min.