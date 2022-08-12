Sale of drones promotes training of Russian officers in Iran, says US

ORussian officials have received training in Iranian territory over the past few weeks as part of an agreement to sell drones between the two countries, according to information provided by the United States Department of State, quoted here by Reuters.

In this regard, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters during a press conference on Thursday that Russian military personnel had been subjected, “in recent weeks”, to training in the Iran about the use of drones.

The same source also noted that the United States of America will “vigorously apply” sanctions to the Russian and Iranian arms trade, following this agreement. According to Patel, the transfers of drones between the two countries are “potentially sanctionable” by “numerous authorities”.

“We remain incredibly concerned about the use and proliferation of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) by Iran,” added the same US spokesman. Especially because, he justified, they “have been used to attack the forces of the United States of America, our partners in the region, and international navigation entities”.

These statements come after US government officials last month said that Washington had information that Iran was preparing to supply Russia with up to several hundred drone units – and that some Russian officials had visited. Iran to observe attack-capable drones.

The allegation raised concerns that Iran, which provided drones to its allies in the Middle East, was now also supporting Russia in the context of its invasion of Ukraine.

At the time, the information had been denied by the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian – including in a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

