Samsung says foldables should be the new industry standard by 2025

Samsung is betting big on its foldable phones. Based on a statement by Roh Tae-moon, leader of the company’s mobile device area, the owner of devices such as the Galaxy S and the retired Galaxy Note wants to elevate the Flip and Fold brands as an industry standard. This is all until 2025. With that, this line would surpass the brand’s premium smartphones in less than four years.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (image: publicity/Samsung)

If you’ve been following the so-called “k-dramas” (Korean dramas), you’ve noticed that the characters often carry a foldable Samsung cell phone with them in episodes. However, even if you were never interested in this type of series, you must have already seen an increase in this type of smartphone in the media.

That’s exactly what the South Korean wants. The company strongly believes in this product and the potential to make it a standard item in the hands and pockets of users.

according to The Korea Herald, Roh Tae-moon stated that “By 2025, foldable items will occupy more than 50% of Samsung’s total premium smartphone shipments. Foldables will become the new smartphone standard.”

That is, the famous Galaxy S series should be transformed into a secondary in the coming years.

Phones may be flashy, but these cell phones are still not unanimous among technology enthusiasts. In this way, we can only imagine if there is any possibility that the Fold and Flip prices will decrease over time.

Samsung introduced new generation of foldables

Even reigning for a long time in the segment, the South Korean continues to bring news to its folding smartphones. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were presented in New York during the Unpacked event on Wednesday (10). Offering more powerful chips and some scattered improvements, they continue the attempt to make them beloved by users.

All this seems to give that new look to the devices, especially in terms of durability, something important in items that are folded and unfolded so often. In addition, the software also looked a little better, more similar to what we have in notebooks, for example.

Finally, the company also presented the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during the event. The headphones feature two-way custom coaxial speakers with tweeter and woofer. Another nice point is the noise cancellation that recognizes human voice. With this, he would change the audio to ambient sound, allowing the person to talk to others without having to remove the headphones.

With information: Android Authority.