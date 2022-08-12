Sandman star stole set item when no one was looking

A success on Netflix, Sandman stands out for its unmistakable aesthetic – which consists of great costumes and beautiful settings. Who wouldn’t want to take a little piece of the series home? Not even Tom Sturridge, the interpreter of Dream, could resist. In an interview, the actor revealed he stole an item from the set when no one was looking.

“After years in prison, Morpheus, the King of Dreams, embarks on a journey between worlds to recover what was stolen from him and restore his power,” reads the official synopsis for Sandman on Netflix.

Along with Tom Sturridge in the lead role, the Sandman cast includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Charles Dance (Mank), Mark Hamill (Star Wars) and David Thewlis (Harry Potter).

We reveal below the unusual item that Tom Sturridge stole from the Sandman set on Netflix; check out.

Tom Sturridge stole an important accessory on the set of Sandman

In an interview with an American website, the British Tom Sturridge revealed to have stolen a Morpheus item from the Sandman set.

The item in question represents one of the most important attributes of Sonho, the protagonist of the new Netflix series.

“I stole my sandbag! Now she is safe. So if we need her again, she is safe,” the actor joked.

Clearly, the item made a big impression on Tom Sturridge. In the Sandman plot, Morpheus uses the sandbag to place anyone inside the Dream Realm.

In addition, the object serves as a magnet for dreams and nightmares. Therefore, the accessory is quite dangerous.

The fact that actors steal items from film sets isn’t exactly new. Ryan Reynolds, for example, stole Deadpool’s costume after completing filming the feature.

“I liked wearing the suit so much that I ran away with one of them. I’m probably going to get myself in trouble for saying that. But I waited 10 years to make this movie! So, I’m leaving with the blessed suit!”, commented the Marvel star.

Daniel Radcliffe, the interpreter of Harry Potter in the Magic Universe, also took home 2 glasses of his character.

In the Hunger Games movies, Jennifer Lawrence – the protagonist Katniss Everdeen – also stole the heroine’s leather jacket and boots.

Based on the comics by Neil Gaiman, Sandman became a huge hit on Netflix. In addition to winning Number 1 in the Top 10 of streaming, the series won the hearts of critics, securing an 86% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can now check out the 1st season of Sandman, with Tom Sturridge, on Netflix.