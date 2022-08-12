Santos announces signing of Gabriel Carabajal from Argentinos Juniors

Santos announced today (12) the signing of Gabriel Carabajal, a 30-year-old former Argentinos Juniors (ARG) midfielder. He signed until July 31, 2026.

Peixe will pay BRL 8 million for 100% of the midfielder’s economic rights. The entry will be 200 thousand dollars (R$ 1 million) and the rest will be transferred to Argentinos in six installments.

WELCOME, CARABAJAL! ???? Midfielder Gabriel Carabajal, who was at Argentinos Juniors, agreed to his definitive transfer to Peixe and arrives with a contract valid for four years. UP THEM! pic.twitter.com/yDK3sHNPcl — Santos FC (@SantosFC) August 12, 2022

“Very happy to be here. I really wanted to play for Santos and I made all the efforts necessary to come. It’s a giant club. I believe that I can respond on the pitch and now I’m going to enjoy that moment”, said the new Santos reinforcement.

“Carabajal is an athlete that will help our squad a lot with his experience and dominance in the midfield. He was an athlete mapped by our Scouting Department, again following the process created by the club for signings. A very technical athlete who will add a lot to the squad for years to come,” said President Andres Rueda.

Santos practically ruled out the negotiation, but Carabajal made the effort to come to the Vila Belmiro club and asked to be negotiated. Faced with the athlete’s will and the increase in the supply from Santos, the Argentines could not resist any longer.

Carabajal is a midfielder, but he can also act as a second midfielder. He is Santos’ fourth reinforcement for the semester. Before that, right-back Nathan, midfielder Luan and forward Soteldo arrived.

After beating Coritiba 2-1, Alvinegro is getting ready to face América-MG on Sunday (11th), at 6pm, at Independência. The team is in 9th place in the Brazilian, with 30 points.