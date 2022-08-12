Santos announces the hiring of Carabajal | saints

Gabriel Carabajal is another Santos reinforcement. Peixe announced the arrival of the 30-year-old midfielder this Friday afternoon. The Argentine player signed a contract valid for four years.

The athlete was at Argentinos Juniors. He arrived in Brazil on Friday and underwent medical examinations during the morning.

Carabajal had already signaled to the Argentine club the desire to transfer to Peixe and asked not to be listed for the last game of Argentinos Juniors, against Talleres, last Saturday.

– Very happy to be here. I really wanted to play for Santos and I made every effort to come. It’s a giant club. I believe that on the pitch I can respond and now I’m going to enjoy that moment – ​​said the Argentine.

1 of 2 Gabriel Carabajal signs contract with Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Gabriel Carabajal signs contract with Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

President Andres Rueda explained that the athlete was mapped by the scouting department and praised the quality of the 30-year-old midfielder.

– Carabajal is an athlete who will help our squad a lot with his experience and dominance in the midfield. He was an athlete mapped by our scouting department, again following the process created by the club for signings. A very technical athlete who will add a lot to the squad for the next few years – commented Rueda.

Watch Carabajal’s goals for Argentinos Juniors

Born in Córdoba, Argentina, Carabajal started his career at Talleres in 2009. After several seasons at the club, he was loaned to Universidad de San Martín, from Peru, in 2015, and returned to Argentine football the following year to play for Godoy Cruz. .

The midfielder also had spells at Patronato, Atlético San Martín and Unión Santa Fé.

Gabriel Carabajal signed with Argentinos Juniors in February 2021, on loan from Unión Santa Fé. The team acquired the athlete permanently in January this year. This season, the midfielder played 29 matches, with three goals scored and two assists.

The Argentine will be Peixe’s fourth reinforcement in this transfer window. Before him, the saints announced the arrivals of right-back Nathan, attacking midfielder Luan and striker Yeferson Soteldo.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!