Santos president confirms how much he pays for Luan and details negotiation with Corinthians: ‘It took seven minutes’

the president of saintsAndrés Rueda, detailed the loan negotiation involving midfielder Luan, who belongs to the Corinthians. The representative revealed that Peixe will pay R$100 thousand per month in the payment of the athlete’s salaries until December.

+ GALLERY – Remember 10 moments of Willian’s second spell at Timão

Still, Santos has priority in renewing the loan with the midfielder, which runs until the end of the season. If the Santos side opts for the player’s sequence in 2023, it will pay 30% of the athlete’s salaries, according to the THROW!.

– Santos pays Corinthians R$ 100 thousand to bring it by the end of the year, we have priority in renewing it for another year and priority in buying if anyone is interested. It’s a good operation for everyone. He has a lot of potential, we believe in him, in our structure, in our coach… Soon, we will have a lot of joy with Luan – highlighted Rueda in a press conference given at CT Rei Pelé this Thursday (11).

If Corinthians receives a proposal for Luan while he is working at Santos, Peixe will keep 10% of the value of the deal due to a showcase clause established between the boards.

+ TABLE – Timão fights in the Brasileirão? Simulate the games



Rueda also revealed that Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Timão, was the one who started the conversations for the loan to be made. The representatives agreed at the headquarters of the São Paulo Football Federation, in a Libra meeting, and it took only seven minutes of dialogue between the two for the hammer to be beaten.

– There is an excellent relationship between the presidents of clubs in São Paulo. The negotiation with Duílio took seven minutes, it was done at the federation, at the Libra meeting. We went for coffee, talked and it was done – concluded Rueda.

Luan was not a name on the agenda at Vila Belmiro until he was offered by the Corinthians board, who were looking for a destination in which the ex-7 shirt could play and expose himself for a possible sale.

In his presentation in Baixada Santista, Luan denied that the night in São Paulo hindered him during his time at Timão and revealed that he did not understand the reasons for not having won opportunities with coach Vítor Pereira.