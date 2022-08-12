São Paulo launches third shirt inspired by the tracksuit of a world champion team | Sao Paulo

The shirt has a prominent black color, with a white part on the symbol part. The supplier’s three-stripe branding is red, completing the tricolor.

São Paulo launches third shirt inspired by the tracksuit of a world champion team

The design was approved by the board earlier this week. There were 209 votes in total, with 193 in favor and 16 against. There were no abstentions in the electronic voting.

The shirts are now available in stores in men’s and women’s models for R$ 299.99 and children’s for R$ 249.99.

1 of 4 São Paulo launches third shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Adidas São Paulo launches third shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Adidas

2 of 4 São Paulo Jersey 3 — Photo: Disclosure / Adidas São Paulo shirt 3 — Photo: Disclosure / Adidas

The honored tracksuit became a trademark of former coach Telê Santana. In most of the commander’s appearances he appeared in the uniform. (see below).

The new uniform should debut this Sunday, the day of the confrontation against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship. The match valid for the 22nd round starts at 16:00 (Brasília time).

3 of 4 Agasalho that inspired the new uniform — Photo: Disclosure The coat that inspired the new uniform — Photo: Disclosure

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv