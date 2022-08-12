São Paulo tried to cross Santos to get to Soteldo, but received another ‘no’ for an answer

Confirmed as a new reinforcement of the saints for the rest of Brazilian championshipO striker Yeferson Soteldo received another onslaught from Sao Paulo to defend the club just before closing with Peixe. But, as in other Tricolor polls, the Venezuelan refused the opportunity to play for Morumbi, according to the THROW!.

O L! found that as soon as the tricolor leaders learned of the progress in the negotiations between Santos and Soteldo, they sought representatives of the Venezuelan and offered the same conditions as the negotiation with Peixe. That is, the full payment of the tip’s salaries, of approximately R$ 1 million. The answer was straightforward: no. The athlete’s objective was to return to Vila Belmiro.

Coach Rogério Ceni’s dream at Tricolor since last year, Soteldo had been target of investees from São Paulo since May. In the beginning, the difficulty was in finding a way to convince Tigres, from Mexico, to release the winger, which would only happen with the definitive purchase for around R$ 33 million.

Then, with the flagrant of fans who saw Soteldo in the clubs while the team was pre-season for the restart of the Mexican season, Tigres gave the green light to the loan negotiation. But the striker’s staff started to make life difficult for São Paulo.

according to L! found out, Soteldo even asked for a 30% increase in the salary he receives in Mexico and perks, such as a car with a driver, to close with Tricolor. In the opinion of the board, they were obstacles to preventing him from becoming a reinforcement of the Morumbi team. However, to cross his business with Peixe, the board would have accepted some of these conditions.

If the deal was finalized, Soteldo would be the eighth foreigner in the current São Paulo squad, which already has Arboleda (out until next year due to surgery), Galoppo, Bustos, Ferraresi, Gabriel Neves, Colorado and Calleri. And he could only play in the Brasileirão (where there is a limit of five gringos per match) and Copa Sudamericana.

The Venezuelan winger will stay at Santos until the middle of 2023, with a purchase option and a fixed pass.

