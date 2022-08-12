Series about the life of Tegan and Sara to premiere at TIFF 2022

The TV adaptation of the Canadian pop duo’s memoir Tegan and Sara will debut on 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festivalthe organizers announced this Wednesday (10/08).

The television adaptation is based on the 2019 memoir of the same name by sisters Tegan and Sara Quin. “high school” focuses on showcasing the sisters’ upbringing in Calgary as they explore their musical talents and sexuality. The production is set during the heyday of the ’90s grunge and rave subculture, which inspired the Quins’ musical pursuits.

The production, creation and direction is by Clea DuVal and Laura Kittrell. The adaptation stars the sisters Railey and Seazynn Gillilandlike Tegan and Sara, with the actress from “How I Met Your Mother”, Cobie Smuldersplaying the Quins’ mother Simone.

Thank you, @TIFF_NET for including High School in your line up. TIFF is one of my favorite festivals and I can’t think of a better place to premiere our show. See you in September. ❤️ https://t.co/vxtqOgA17X publicity — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) August 11, 2022

“TIFF is one of my favorite festivals and I can’t think of a better place to premiere our show,” Duvall wrote on Twitter. “See you in September.”

Check out the trailer:

“High School” is scheduled to premiere on October 14 on Amazon Freeveean ad-supported streaming channel.

