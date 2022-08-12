Series about the life of Tegan and Sara to premiere at TIFF 2022

High School” is set to premiere October 14 on Amazon Freevee.

The TV adaptation of the Canadian pop duo’s memoir Tegan and Sara will debut on 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festivalthe organizers announced this Wednesday (10/08).

The television adaptation is based on the 2019 memoir of the same name by sisters Tegan and Sara Quin. high school focuses on showcasing the sisters’ upbringing in Calgary as they explore their musical talents and sexuality. The production is set during the heyday of the ’90s grunge and rave subculture, which inspired the Quins’ musical pursuits.

The production, creation and direction is by Clea DuVal and Laura Kittrell. The adaptation stars the sisters Railey and Seazynn Gillilandlike Tegan and Sara, with the actress from How I Met Your Mother”, Cobie Smuldersplaying the Quins’ mother Simone.

“TIFF is one of my favorite festivals and I can’t think of a better place to premiere our show,” Duvall wrote on Twitter. “See you in September.”

Check out the trailer:

High School” is scheduled to premiere on October 14 on Amazon Freeveean ad-supported streaming channel.

