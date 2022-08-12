She-Hulk wants to crossover with MCU newcomer

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes debuts next Thursday (18) on Disney+. But, even before the launch of the series, the protagonist Tatiana Maslany is already eyeing the future in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The interpreter of Jennifer Walters wants to star in a crossover with the new Black Widow (Florence Pugh).

After being introduced as the sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence) won over Marvel fans. The new assassin of the Avengers universe also appeared in Hawkeye (2021), in which she had a very interesting and funny dynamic with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Now, the She-Hulk interpreter also wants to partner with Florence Pugh’s character. In an interview with The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham, Tatiana Maslany detailed her idea for the crossover:

“I love Florence Pugh as an actress, so I want to act with her,” said Tatiana. “I think this duo would be bizarre, but I think it would be fun… It’s like a buddy comedy. Like the two of us in a car,” explained the new MCU actress.

And, look, the She-Hulk actress isn’t the only person interested in a Yelena Belova crossover. During a chat on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the Spider-Man interpreter —Tom Holland— expressed his desire to work with the actress:

“Florence and I definitely talked about [um crossover entre Homem-Aranha e Viúva Negra]. And I hope that one day we can make that happen. It would be really cool,” said Tom Holland, to the delight of fans.

In Marvel comics, part of the new heroes of the MCU are members of the Young Avengers. Alongside Spider-Man, She-Hulk and Black Widow, Kate Bishop (Hailee), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Billy Kaplan (Julian Hilliard), Tommy Shepherd (Jett Klyne), Kid Loki (Jack Veal) and Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) can take responsibility for protecting Earth. But before that, Jennifer Walter needs to be properly introduced into this universe.

Created by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes stars Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Benedict Wong, Charlie Cox, and Ginger Gonzaga. Watch the trailer for the new Disney+ original series below: