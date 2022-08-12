Sweden agrees to extradite man to Turkey

× reproduction

Sweden announced this Thursday (11) that it will extradite a person to Turkey for the first time since Ankara demanded from Stockholm the extradition of a series of alleged “terrorists”, in an imbroglio that blocked the start of the accession process of Swedes and Finns to NATO.

The extradited is a Turkish citizen over 30 years old, who has been detained in Sweden since last year. he out convicted in Turkey of fraud in 2013 and 2016.

The information was disclosed by the Swedish Minister of Justice, Morgan Johansson, in a message to the Reuters news agency.

“The Supreme Court [sueca] examined the matter as usual and concluded that there are no obstacles to extradition.”said Johansson.

He declined to say whether the extradited person is on the list of more than 70 suspected terrorists.

Turkey accuses Sweden and Finland of granting asylum to “terrorists” from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)a separatist movement composed of Kurds, an ethnic minority persecuted by the Recep Erdogan regime (Photograph).

O PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the EU, US and UK, but there is no evidence that all alleged terrorists requested by Turkey are terrorists or associated with the party.

Swedish television channel SVT, the first to report on the extradition, even before the announcement of the Minister of Justice, said that the extradited declared himself a Kurdish ascendant.

Sweden and Finland joining NATO

This diplomatic standoff in the extraditions was Turkey’s official justification for holding for about a month, until the end of June, the start of the process of joining Sweden and Finland to NATO.

The Nordic duo, both with a history of neutrality, expressed interest in participating in the military alliance in Maywith the advance of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February of this year.

On June 28, Turkey signed an agreement to support the entry of Sweden and Finland into the military alliance.

More news