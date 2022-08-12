Swedish Company Announces Solar-Powered Bluetooth Headset | Headphones

The Swedish technology company Urbanista presented, this Wednesday, (10) its new wireless headset. The Phoenix has, as its main differential, charging through solar energy, technology that was presented by the company last year with the launch of the Los Angeles headphones. The Phoenix’s solar panel is located in the charging case and promises long autonomy of use. The Bluetooth headset’s battery ensures 8 hours of music to enjoy various playlists — and the autonomy goes up to 32 hours by combining the case’s charge.

Battery status can be checked on the company’s smartphone app. As the solar charging panel is located in the case, the user needs to carry it by hand to receive sunlight or place it in a bright place to recharge the battery. In the absence of these conditions, it is possible to recharge via USB-C cable.

New Phoenix is ​​Urbanista's second headphones with recharge via solar energy

The Phoenix has a discreet look and has silicone tips that promise a good fit in the ears. Its design also includes IPX4 certification, which guarantees resistance to water splashes. Other highlights of the model are the active noise cancellation, which allows greater immersion in the played content, and the transparency mode to hear external noises without removing the headphones from your ears.

The connection is made via Bluetooth 5.2, making it possible to use Phoenix on your smartphone, tablet, video game or computer. The headset allows you to connect more than one device at the same time, which makes it possible to answer calls on the phone without leaving aside the connection to the PC, for example.

The headset has a simple look

The Phoenix is ​​available in black and pink, but has not been officially presented in the Brazilian market. The global launch of the device is expected to take place at the end of the year with a suggested price of 149 euros, about R$ 794 in direct conversion and without extra fees.

