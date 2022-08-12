Tales of the Walking Dead: Full Episode Synopsis!

Tales of the Walking Dead started its journey by presenting the first episode this week. Contrary to expectations, only one episode arrived, a change of plans on the part of AMC, which had indicated 2 episodes in its premiere. Also, we don’t know when episodes will arrive on Star Plus.

Firstly, this series is an episodic anthology, so each story is standalone and viewers can watch it without ever having seen it. The Walking Dead before. Second, she introduces multiple characters and Samantha Morton will reprise her role as Alpha, and viewers will learn the character’s true story when she was known as Dee.

As a result, below we have a scene from the first episode called “Evie/Joe“:

Episodes and Synopsis Tales of the Walking Dead

Ep.1 – “Evie/Joe”

starring Terry Crews and Olivia Munn.

Synopsis: In a travel story, a reclusive prepper abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past; Meanwhile, along the way, he finds an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite; they band together in an effort to find their lost loved ones.

Ep.2 – “Blair/Gina”

starring Parker Posey and Jillian Bell.

Synopsis: A disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together to escape the city.

Ep.3 – “Dee”

starring Samantha Morton, Scarlett Blum and Lauren Glazier .

. Synopsis: A mother evolves after she and her daughter escape violence and take refuge on an old steamboat; Meanwhile, the peaceful environment deteriorates when an attempted coup forces the mother to revisit her violent past in order to protect her son.

Ep.4 – “Amy/Dr. Everett”

starring Antonhy Edwards and Poppy Liu.

Synopsis: In a nature documentary set in the “dead sector”, a naturalist who studies walkers meets a spirited settler; At the same time, an unlikely spite is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue for the people to reclaim the land from the dead.

Ep.5 – “Davon”

starring Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz and Loan Chabanol

Synopsis: A strange young man suddenly wakes up in a dangerous and foreign city with no memory of how he got there; Also, he must piece together fragments of his mind to find out why the townspeople accuse him of murder.

Ep.6 – “La Doña”

starring Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda .

. Synopsis: A haunting tale of a couple traumatized by the apocalypse who may or may not be plagued by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with unexplained phenomena in the house affect the couple’s psyche and their relationship.

In short, we still don’t know when the series will debut on streaming, probably from Star Plus. Above all, in Brazil, eager fans should come up with alternative subtitles for episodes. In this sense, as soon as there is confirmation in Brazil, we will add the information.