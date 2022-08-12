Ted Bundy | 7 movies, series and documentaries about the serial killer

In the 1970s, the United States was shocked to discover the crimes of Ted Bundy, the country’s first recognized serial killer. Looking like an ordinary man, the criminal kidnapped, raped and murdered women.

Since then, the story of Ted Bundy, sentenced to be executed for his horrendous murders, has become the subject of films, series and documentaries. The serial killer’s crimes were so shocking that they yielded several productions, whether documentary or not, many of them available on streaming platforms.

If you want to know more about the case, the Canaltech prepared a list of seven movies, series and documentaries about Ted Bundy for you to marathon.

7. Ted Bundy: Killer Mind

Released in 2022, the crime film Ted Bundy: Killer Mind tells the story of the serial killer focusing on two FBI investigators, who spared no effort in the search for the criminal who shocked the United States.

You can watch the movie by purchase or rent on Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

6. Ted Bundy: The Final Confession

One of the most recent productions on the Killer serial is Ted Bundy: The Final Confession, with the killer being played by Luke Kirby. The film shows the criminal’s relationship with Bill Hagmaier, Elijah Wood’s character, an FBI investigator who was looking for a last confession.

The film can be watched on Netflix.

5. Ted Bundy: The Survivors

The series focuses on the women who survived the attacks (Image: Handout/Michael Hoff Productions)

The series Ted Bundy: The Survivors tells the story of the criminal with a focus on the women who survived his attacks. It all starts when Karen Sparksa had her basement invaded by the serial killer and only remembers waking up from a coma weeks later.

Ted Bundy: The Survivors is available on Paramount+ in four episodes.

4. Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of Evil

Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of Evil is a film that tells how the killer met his girlfriend, who had no idea who he really was. The film stars Zac Efron as Ted Bundy and Lily Collins as Liz Kendall.

The film is available for purchase or rent on iTunes and Google Play.

3. Ted Bundy: In Love with a Killer

Ted Bundy: In Love with a Killer is a documentary series that also focuses on Elizabeth Kendall, girlfriend of the serial killer, and other survivors. The production will address Bundy’s pathological hatred of women and how it influenced the rise of the feminist movement at the time.

The documentary has five episodes.

2. Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster

The film features testimonies from people related to the case (Image: Disclosure / Investigation Discovery)

The film Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monsterreleased in 2021, promises to tell never-before-heard stories of people related to the criminal and the murders.

The documentary production has two episodes and you can watch it on Discovery+.

1. Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy

in the documentary series Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy, a Netflix original production, you will find current interviews, audio recordings and many other archival materials about the killer. The documents show the final moments of the criminal, who was sentenced to death.

The documentary Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy It has four episodes for you to marathon on Netflix.