The Batman 2, with Robert Pattinson, could be cancelled; Understand

Batman became DC’s biggest hit in recent years, and just weeks after its debut, the studio announced that the Matt Reeves movie would get a sequel.

However, the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery put the future of Batman 2 in check and the movie still haven’t gotten a green light for the start of its production.

According to a report by Varietythe new direction of Warner Bros. Discovery is still undecided about the future of Batman and the reason for so much indecision may be the universe in which the plot takes place.

Batman not part of the DC Understanding Universeinstead, the film proposes to start its own cinematic universe, with a possible hero trilogy, as well as a spinoff series about the Penguin.

For Warner Bros. and Discovery and its chairman, David Zaslav, having a successful production outside the DCEU goes completely against their plans.

Abandoning the old DC model, Zaslav wants to create a DCEU more like the one Marvel Cinematic Universe, that doesn’t have the nuances of DC, or disconnected productions.

Although Batman 2 has not yet been released by DC, its writer and director, Matt Reeves is still working on the sequel script.

Previously, Reeves had already revealed some of his ideas for the new movie, especially for the Joker.

In a channel interview Den of Geekon YouTube, the director of the new film commented that the participation of the classic villain, appearing incarcerated in Arkham Asylum, can be summed up to a “pre-joker”.

But the filmmaker went further and also spoke of a possible line for character formation in future productions, revealing a dark psyche for the villain, making it clear that it is just a possibility.

starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and other movie names, Batman is now available in the HBO Max catalog.

