The Batman beats Marvel and leads the Saturn Awards 2022, the “Oscars of fantasy”; check the indications

DC’s The Batman and The Suicide Squad earned multiple nominations at the 2022 Saturn Awards.

In addition to The Batman, another film that was remembered by Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, organizer of the event, was The Suicide Squad. In the television categories, Peacemaker, The Flash, Supergirl and Stargirl were the representative series of A.D.

Check out the categories that the dcnautas productions were nominated for Saturn Awards 2022:

MOVIE

super hero movie

The Batman
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
• O Suicide squad
Thor: Love and Thunder

Actor in Film

• Timothee Chalamet, Dune
• Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
• Idris Elba, The Suicide Squad
• Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Return Home
• Daniel Kaluuya, No! Do not look!
• Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
• Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Actress in Film

• Cate Blanchett, The Nightmare Alley
• Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
• Zoe Kravitz, The Batman
• Keke Palmer, No! Do not look!
• Emma Stone, Cruella
• Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
• Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Return Home

Supporting Actor in Film

• Paul Dano, The Batman
• Colin Farrell, The Batman
• Ethan Hawke, the black phone
• Richard Jenkins, The Nightmare Alley
• Alfred Molina, Spider-Man: No Return Home
• Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
• Benedict Wong, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Supporting Actress in Film

• Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
• Jodie Comer, Free Guy
• Carrie Coon, Ghostbusters: Beyond
• Viola Davis, The Suicide Squad
• Stephanie Hsu, Last Night in Soho
• Diana Rigg, Last Night in Soho
• Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man: No Return Home

Film Direction

• Guillermo del Toro, The Nightmare Alley
• Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick
• Jordan Peele, No! Do not look!
• SS Rajamouli, RRR: Revolt, Rebellion, Revolution
• Matt Reeves, The Batman
• Steve Spielberg, Amor, Sublime Amor
• Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Return Home

Movie script

• The Batman, Matt ReevesPeter Craig
the black phoneScott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill
All in Everywhere at the same timeDaniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Nightmare AlleyGuillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan
No! Do not look!Jordan Peele
panic 5James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick
Spider-Man: No Way HomeChris McKenna, Erik Sommers

movie music

No! Do not lookMichael Abels
CruellaNicholas Britell
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Danny Elman
The BatmanMichael Giacchino
Nightmare AlleyNathan Johnson
crimes of the future Howard Shore
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Joel P. West

film editing

Spider-Man: No Return HomeJeffrey Ford, Leigh Folsom
Top Gun: MaverickEddie Hamilton
The BatmanWilliam Hoy, Tyler Nelson
• Nightmare Alley, Cam McLauchin
Everything Everywhere at the Same TimePaul Rogers
No! Do not look!Nicholas Monsour
AmbulancePietro Scalia, Doug Brandt, Calvin Wimmer

Film Production Designer

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSue Chan
The BatmanJames Chinlund
CruellaFiona Crombie
The Nightmare AlleyTamara Deverell
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time, Jason Kisvarday
Last Night in SohoMarcus Rowland
Dune, Patrice Vermette

fantasy movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsKym Barrett
CruellaJenny Beavan
The Batman Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon
duneRobert Morgan, Jacqueline West
Thor: Love and ThunderMayes C. Rubeo
The Nightmare AlleyLuis Sequeira
The EternalsSammy Sheldon

Film Makeup

crimes of the futureAlexandra Anger, Monica Pavez, Evi Zafiropoulou
The Nightmare AlleyJo-Ann MacNeil, Mike Hill, Megan Many
The BatmanMike Marino, Naomi Donne
DuneDonald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
army of the deadJustin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Victoria Down
Thor: Love and ThunderMatteo Silvi, Adam Johansen
The Suicide SquadHeba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Brian Sipe

TV

Science Fiction Television Series: Network / Cable

The Flash (The CW)
The Man Who Fell to Earth (showtime)
supergirl (The CW)
Superman & Lois (The CW)
Resident Alien (SyFy / Universal)
Westworld (HBO)

Fantasy Television Series: Network/Cable

stargirl (The CW)
Doctor Who (BBC America)
ghosts (CBS)
La Brea (NBC)
riverdale (The CW)
Shining Valley (Starz)

Actor in a Network / Cable Series

• Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Man Who Fell to Earth (showtime)
• Tyler Hoechlin, Superman & Lois (The CW)
• Coleman Domingo, Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)
• Harold Perrineau, from (EPIX)
• Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
• Michael C. Hall, Dexter: New Blood (showtime)
• Sam Heughan, outlander (Starz)

Network / Cable Series Actress

• Caitriona Balfe, outlander (Starz)
• Kylie Bunbury, Big Sky (ABC)
• Courteney Cox, Shining Valley (Starz)
• Melanie Lynskey, yellowjackets (showtime)
• Rose McIver, ghosts (CBS)
• Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
• Elizabeth Tulloch, Superman & Lois (The CW)

Supporting Actress in a Network/Cable Series

• Emmanuelle Chriqui, Superman & Lois (The CW)
• Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead (AMC)
• Janina Gavankar, Big Sky (ABC)
• Julia Jones, Dexter: New Blood (showtime)
• Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead (AMC) )
• Danielle Panabaker, The Flash (The CW)
• Sophie Skelton, outlander (Starz)

Young Actor Performance: Network / Cable

• Jack Alcott, Dexter: New Blood (showtime)
• Zackary Arthur, Chucky (SyFy / Universal)
• Brec Bassinger, stargirl (The CW)
• Gus Birney, Shining Valley (Starz)
• Jordan Elsass, Superman & Lois (The CW)
• Alex Garfin, Superman and Lois (The CW)

Action/Adventure Series (streaming)

Bosch: Legacy (FreeVee)
the boys (Amazon)
Snake Kai (Netflix)
Leverage: Redemption (FreeVee)
Peacemaker (HBO Max / DC)
Reacher (Amazon)
Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series

• Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+)
• Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker (HBOMax)
• Jess Bush, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
• Nell Tiger, Free Servant (Apple TV+)
• Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+ / Marvel)
• Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)
• Aleyse Shannon, Leverage: Redemption (FreeVee)

You can check out the full list of Saturn Awards 2022 nominations by clicking this link.

The Batman and The Suicide Squad movies can be seen on the streaming service of HBO Maxas well as the Peacemaker, Stargirl, and Superman & Lois series.

The series The Flash and Supergirl are available in Brazil at Netflix.

Follow the DC Legacy and learn all about the dcnaut universe.

